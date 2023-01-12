ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Women's Hoops Preps for Tennessee on Thursday

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZLz7_0kCgQ3iv00

The Aggies hope to halt a five-game skid as they host the SEC-leading Tennessee Lady Vols on Thursday.

The Aggies are 5-9 on the season and remain winless in conference play. They're mired in a five-game losing streak that has seen the team score just 41.4 points per game.

In the friendly confines of Reed Arena, the team has fared better, with a 5-4 overall record, holding opponents to 53.3 points per contest.

Against Ole Miss on Sunday, A&M held the Rebels to a season-low 57 points, but couldn't find enough offense in the 57-38 loss. The Aggies have excelled on defense this season, especially against the deep ball.

A&M is now No. 16 in the country in 3-point field goal defense, holding teams to a dismal 25.2% from beyond the arc.

The Lady Volunteers are 12-6 overall and a perfect 4-0 in league play, as they remain at the top of the SEC standings alongside South Carolina, LSU, and Ole Miss.

The Lady Vols are riding a five-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 contests with losses to Virginia Tech and Stanford during that stretch.

Thursday will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two programs with Tennessee holding a slight 9-7 advantage.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. CT from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his transfer destination Sunday via Twitter, as the upcoming redshirt freshman has transferred to Indiana University. Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one year on Rocky Top. Jackson had five days to pick his new destination before the portal closes, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football recruiting: Volunteers 'set the bar' for 5-star WR Ryan Wingo, in good shape with others

Coming off a top-10 finish in 2022 under second-year coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee looks to further build the foundation of its roster with the 2024 recruiting cycle kicking off in earnest this month. The Volunteers host a trio of 5-star recruits for weekend unofficial visits, reports 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, and the Vols might even lead for one of them: 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Wiltfong discussed a massive weekend for Big Orange on the latest edition of "Wiltfong Whiparound."
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy