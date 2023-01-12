Aggies Women's Hoops Preps for Tennessee on Thursday

The Aggies hope to halt a five-game skid as they host the SEC-leading Tennessee Lady Vols on Thursday.

The Aggies are 5-9 on the season and remain winless in conference play. They're mired in a five-game losing streak that has seen the team score just 41.4 points per game.

In the friendly confines of Reed Arena, the team has fared better, with a 5-4 overall record, holding opponents to 53.3 points per contest.

Against Ole Miss on Sunday, A&M held the Rebels to a season-low 57 points, but couldn't find enough offense in the 57-38 loss. The Aggies have excelled on defense this season, especially against the deep ball.

A&M is now No. 16 in the country in 3-point field goal defense, holding teams to a dismal 25.2% from beyond the arc.

The Lady Volunteers are 12-6 overall and a perfect 4-0 in league play, as they remain at the top of the SEC standings alongside South Carolina, LSU, and Ole Miss.

The Lady Vols are riding a five-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 contests with losses to Virginia Tech and Stanford during that stretch.

Thursday will be the 17th all-time meeting between the two programs with Tennessee holding a slight 9-7 advantage.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. CT from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here