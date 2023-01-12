Rutgers basketball is heating up in an unprecedented way. The team has powered its way to second place in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record. The wins are also coming on the recruiting trail as Rutgers now has the No.3-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2024. Four-star guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa.) started off that class with a commitment just before the new year. Yesterday, he was joined by five-star forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) who committed while on campus after Rutgers downed Ohio State in overtime.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO