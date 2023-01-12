Read full article on original website
Rutgers basketball recruiting class of 2024 now ranked No.3 in nation
Rutgers basketball is heating up in an unprecedented way. The team has powered its way to second place in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record. The wins are also coming on the recruiting trail as Rutgers now has the No.3-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2024. Four-star guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa.) started off that class with a commitment just before the new year. Yesterday, he was joined by five-star forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) who committed while on campus after Rutgers downed Ohio State in overtime.
Rutgers moves into AP Top 25 with No.23 ranking
Rutgers basketball has made the jump back into the Top 25. The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll was released today and Rutgers was voted in at the No.23 spot. The re-entry to the Top 25 is a long time coming. The last time Rutgers was ranked in the Top 25 was almost two years ago February of 2021. The Scarlet Knights flirted with the Top 25 last season but were never able to crack it.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball win over Ohio State
Rutgers improved to 13-5 today with a 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights were helped out by a host of players as it was a team effort. Following the game, head coach Steve Pikiell discussed the win and what it means for the team moving forward. “What...
Recruit Reactions to Sunday Rutgers Visit
Rutgers football hosted a collection of prospects on campus today as it allowed many class of 2024 prospects to become more familiar with the program and what it has to offer. The visit also included a trip to the Rutgers vs Ohio State basketball game, which was well-received by the visitors. There were also class of 2025 prospects on hand as well and a portion of the visitors already held Rutgers offers.
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers
Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich
Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
