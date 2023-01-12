ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers basketball recruiting class of 2024 now ranked No.3 in nation

Rutgers basketball is heating up in an unprecedented way. The team has powered its way to second place in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record. The wins are also coming on the recruiting trail as Rutgers now has the No.3-ranked recruiting class in the nation for the class of 2024. Four-star guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa.) started off that class with a commitment just before the new year. Yesterday, he was joined by five-star forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) who committed while on campus after Rutgers downed Ohio State in overtime.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers moves into AP Top 25 with No.23 ranking

Rutgers basketball has made the jump back into the Top 25. The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll was released today and Rutgers was voted in at the No.23 spot. The re-entry to the Top 25 is a long time coming. The last time Rutgers was ranked in the Top 25 was almost two years ago February of 2021. The Scarlet Knights flirted with the Top 25 last season but were never able to crack it.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Recruit Reactions to Sunday Rutgers Visit

Rutgers football hosted a collection of prospects on campus today as it allowed many class of 2024 prospects to become more familiar with the program and what it has to offer. The visit also included a trip to the Rutgers vs Ohio State basketball game, which was well-received by the visitors. There were also class of 2025 prospects on hand as well and a portion of the visitors already held Rutgers offers.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers

Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich

Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall

Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy