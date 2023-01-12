Read full article on original website
Sheree Jenkins
3d ago
CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY---------that same foot he used to end her life, cut it off
17
Joseph Broussard
2d ago
LaPlace is no place to raise a family I'm so glad I moved out in 2019 I was there only for 10 years never been so much happier since I've left
2
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoingEdy ZooJefferson Parish, LA
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dennis Allen to remain head coach of the New Orleans SaintsTina Howell
WDSU
Man arrested after being rescued from a tree in St. Charles Parish, police report
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Interstate 310 milepost 4 in St. Rose to the report of a man sitting in a tree trying to flag down drivers. According to the police, the suspect advised the person who called the police that he...
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana woman
LAPLACE, LA - Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had been known to authorities due to the numerous domestic disputes over the years. On Tuesday, there was a disagreement about dog food.
NOLA.com
Man shot at St. Rose home hospitalized in stable condition
Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in St. Rose Thursday evening. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital an reported to be in stable condition, according to the department. The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. in...
NOLA.com
LaPlace man stood on aunt's neck until she died after argument over dog food
Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had disagreed numerous times before, their arguments often prompting visits from St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff's deputies. But a dispute Tuesday over dog food ended in tragedy when authorities say the 57-year-old LaPlace woman's nephew, who is 25, put his foot on her neck and stood on it until she died.
