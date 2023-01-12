ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 16

Sheree Jenkins
3d ago

CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY---------that same foot he used to end her life, cut it off

Reply
17
Joseph Broussard
2d ago

LaPlace is no place to raise a family I'm so glad I moved out in 2019 I was there only for 10 years never been so much happier since I've left

Reply
2
 

NOLA.com

Man shot at St. Rose home hospitalized in stable condition

Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in St. Rose Thursday evening. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital an reported to be in stable condition, according to the department. The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. in...
SAINT ROSE, LA
NOLA.com

LaPlace man stood on aunt's neck until she died after argument over dog food

Suzanne Robinson and her nephew had disagreed numerous times before, their arguments often prompting visits from St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff's deputies. But a dispute Tuesday over dog food ended in tragedy when authorities say the 57-year-old LaPlace woman's nephew, who is 25, put his foot on her neck and stood on it until she died.
LAPLACE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WKRN

Alabama basketball player charged with murder after woman shot, killed

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Alabama basketball player charged with murder after …. Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Haywood County...
NASHVILLE, TN
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media

Louisiana Teen Arrested Suspected of Threats Against Students at a Middle and High School on Social Media. Ouachita Parish, Louisiana – The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on January 12, 2023, that an investigation into threats against students at East Ouachita Middle School and Ouachita Parish High School had resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Slidell PD make record breaking drug bust

The Slidell Police Narcotics Division made the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city’s history, which is also one of the largest ever in St. Tammany Parish—a total of 52.2 lbs of crystal meth, with a street value of over $500,000 dollars.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA

