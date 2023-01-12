Read full article on original website
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social media
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
Man arrested for assault in connection to shooting that seriously injured Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A 29-year-old man was arrested for felony assault in connection with a shooting that seriously injured an Omaha man, according to authorities. Chuol Pan was taken into custody by Omaha police for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of...
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured 1
Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) Updated: 25 minutes ago. WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
Lincoln man accused of breaking 2-year-old’s leg, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man is facing a felony child abuse charge after court documents allege he broke a child’s leg. On Dec. 30, the child’s mother became suspicious after noticing bruises on the toddler’s body. She also said her child was “acting unusually...
Arizona man sentenced for 2021 hoax threats to Omaha schools, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making hoax threats against Omaha area schools and businesses. In April 2021, officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams targeted Millard, Elkhorn, Central and Westside schools along with Union Pacific headquarters, Eppley Airfield and the Douglas County courthouse with various threats.
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social media
OMAHA, NE. - Omaha police arrested four people after a school threat was posted on Instagram, referencing January 25th. Police revealed that their investigation found the threat not credible but still took necessary preventive measures against those involved.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
Multiple arrested after school threat deemed hoax in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to school threats in the Omaha area. OPD said their assault unit arrested an 11-, 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old in connection to the recent threats. The 11- and 12-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, the 15-year-old male...
NSP performs fentanyl bust on I-80
The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans...
Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot
A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud. Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud. Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts...
Three juveniles among four arrested after Omaha schools threat made online
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police released the identity of the 18-year-old arrested along with three juveniles after a threat made was made online about a number of Omaha schools. “The investigation revealed the posts to be a hoax,” Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night. Itzel Bravo, 18,...
Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
'It's going to be taken seriously': Law enforcement's warning after threats posted on social media
OMAHA, Neb. — One day after a social media post threatening to shoot up several Omaha area schools, law enforcement stresses the importance of reporting those threats. In that case, four people ages 18 to 11 were arrested for circulating empty threats on social media. Officers said even empty...
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
