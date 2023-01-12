ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured 1

Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) Updated: 25 minutes ago. WOWT 6 News 10 p.m. Sunday newscast. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old woman is in jail after police say she and three juveniles made false threats against multiple Omaha schools. According to an arrest affidavit from Douglas County Court, the threat was posted to Instagram Wednesday. Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Arizona man sentenced for 2021 hoax threats to Omaha schools, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. — An Arizona man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for making hoax threats against Omaha area schools and businesses. In April 2021, officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams targeted Millard, Elkhorn, Central and Westside schools along with Union Pacific headquarters, Eppley Airfield and the Douglas County courthouse with various threats.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple arrested after school threat deemed hoax in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has made multiple arrests in connection to school threats in the Omaha area. OPD said their assault unit arrested an 11-, 12-, 15-, and 18-year-old in connection to the recent threats. The 11- and 12-year-old were cited for disorderly conduct, the 15-year-old male...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NSP performs fentanyl bust on I-80

The Omaha Police Department says its homicide team is above the national average when it comes to solving those cases. Warmer just in time for the weekend but it doesn't last. Omaha Police says it's working through decades' worth of cold cases. Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Delivery Driver Threatened, Mooned In Lincoln Parking Lot

A delivery driver called Lincoln Police around 4:30 Thursday morning after he told officers he was confronted by a man in the parking of the Burger King near 11th and Cornhusker Highway. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers a man approached him and threatened to burn him with...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate Casey's robbery

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a robbery at a gas station Thursday night. In a news release, police said a man walked into the Casey's near 24th and Martha streets at 7:32 p.m. and demanded money from the register. Police did not give a description of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search

NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

