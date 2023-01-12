Wednesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer, water polo and wrestling
Highlights from Wednesday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Chase Aronowitz and Jack Bannon each scored 15 points, Tyler Hook had 12 points, and Marcos Jaquez contributed nine points to lead Camarillo (12-9, 1-1) to a 60-55 win over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game. Preston Lowry scored a game-high 25 points, Drew Romano had 12 points, Parker Hill had eight points, and Ace Arnold added seven points for the Highlanders (8-14, 1-2).
- Isaiah Sherrard finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, Trey McDonald had 20 points and nine assists, Marcus Nicolas had 10 points and nine rebounds, Niko Limbert had eight points and eight rebounds, Seshsha Henderson added five points and four assists, and Steven Melina contributed five points to lead Oak Park (13-8, 2-0) to a 71-62 victory over Moorpark in a Coastal Canyon League game. Lucas Fenske had 21 points and five rebounds and Joe Booth finished with 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Musketeers (4-16, 0-3).
- Dominik Contreras had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Reese Widerburg finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Marcos Ramirez scored 12 points, and Lukas Rea had 10 points and four rebounds to lead Oxnard (17-2, 5-0) to a 73-26 win over Ventura (1-5, 6-13) in a Channel League game.
- Zane Carter finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, Daniel Ortiz scored 17 points, Josh Ullegue had seven points, Colin Guenther contributed six points, seven assists and three steals, and Luke Ortiz added four points and three blocks to lead Buena (18-2, 5-1) to a 77-60 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game.
- Luke Zuffelato scored 21 points and Carter Battle had 18 points to lead Santa Barbara (10-9, 4-1) to a 70-67 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League game. Owen Ousley scored 16 points, Ethan Macias had 12 points, and Kamden Kiech and David Williams each added nine points for the Spartans (9-10, 2-3).
- Alex Tamayo finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Theo Briscoe had 10 points and four assists, and Christian Garcia added seven points and three steals for Pacifica (6-13, 0-5) in its 63-48 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League game.
- Luis Fernandez scored 17 points, Bryan Trejo had 16 points and Isaac Veal had 15 points as Bishop Diego (13-6, 3-0) rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat St. Bonaventure 62-57 in overtime in a Tri-Valley League showdown. Kaden Glover had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Mathew Wilson scored 11 points for the visiting Seraphs (11-8, 1-1).
- Jordan Ramirez scored 15 points, Jeremiah De Santiago finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds, Jose Valdovinos had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds, Nathan Perez had nine points, and Cristian Moreno added eight points and eight rebounds to lead Santa Paula (5-6, 4-1) to a 59-51 win over Nordhoff in a first-place showdown in the Citrus Coast League. Willem Rutherford scored 13 points, Beckham Rutherford had 12 points and Campbell Gaston had 11 points for the Rangers (12-6, 4-1).
- Nate Delgadillo finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two steals, Jack Morris had 11 points, 12 assists, seven steals and four rebounds, Isaac Weslow had 10 points and four rebounds, and Jacob Munoz added six points to lead Fillmore (7-9, 4-2) to a 65-19 win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League game.
- Gavin Day finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, Brady Crawford had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Ethan Day had seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Villanova Prep in its 67-61, triple-overtime loss to Hillcrest Christian in a nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Makenna Phelan had 14 points and two assists, Emily Lim finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, Christa Contreras had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Liz Rocha scored five points, and Victoria Luna grabbed nine rebounds to lead Camarillo (11-9, 2-0) to a 55-13 win over Royal in a Coastal Canyon League game.
- Jaelah Brown had 13 rebounds, Ella Shmool had 11 rebounds, Delaney White finished with 17 assists and 11 rebounds, Lindsay Gould had four assists, Ella Broms had eight rebounds, and Joely Chadwick had seven rebounds to lead Oak Park (8-11, 2-0) to an 89-49 win over Moorpark in a Coastal Canyon League game. Avanthika Ramasamy finished with 17 points and five blocks, Haya Abdallah had 12 points and five rebounds, and Jo Buckley and Kenedi Bikovsky each scored six points for the Musketeers.
- Kaitlyn Padilla scored 15 points and Abby Degnan had 13 points to lead Simi Valley (9-10) to a 57-34 win over Golden Valley in a nonleague game.
- Rachel Patrykus finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four assists, Addy Crawford had 10 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three blocks, and Reecy Novak added six points and three assists to lead Villanova Prep to a 45-17 win over Hillcrest Christian in a nonleague game.
BOYS SOCCER
- Miles Johnson and Charles Chowana both had a goal and an assist and Zack Harris added a goal from the penalty spot to lead Oak Park (10-1-0, 2-0) to a 3-0 win over Moorpark (6-5-3, 2-1-0) in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Michael Bjordahl scored a goal off an assist from Aiden Trahan to help Camarillo (3-7-4, 0-1-1) earn a 1-1 draw with Royal (7-7-3, 0-2-1) in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Enrique Robles scored two goals to lead Hueneme (4-6-1, 2-3-0) to a 2-1 win over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League match. Juan Garza scored a goal off an assist from Arnulfo Zepeda for the Flashes (5-6-2, 2-2-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
- Tiana Stouch scored two goals, Amaya Espardinez had a goal and an assist, and Jessica Heybl and Makenna Gout combined for the shutout in net to lead Camarillo (5-3-0, 2-0-0) to a 3-0 win over Royal (3-9-1, 0-3-0) in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Kaitlyn Beavers and Ellie Easley scored goals and Gabriela Beauchemin had an assist to lead Moorpark (8-3-0, 3-0-0) to a 2-1 win over Oak Park in a Coastal Canyon League match. Ema Alikian scored the lone goal for the Eagles (7-4-0, 1-1-0).
- Athena Sanchez scored two goals off assists from Marlene Gonzalez to lead Fillmore (7-5-0, 5-1-0) to a 2-1 win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match. Jackie Corral scored a goal on an assist from Natalie Ruiz, Caroll Olivares made six saves and Danahi Olea played well for the Vikings (4-3-0, 1-3-0).
- Jane Staley netted a hat trick, Maggie Kearin scored two goals, and Isadora Dickman had a goal to lead La Reina to a 5-1 win over Dunn in a Frontier League match.
GIRLS WATER POLO
- Abby Block and Ella Montano each scored four goals, Juliet Lazowski and Kelsee Espitia each had two goals, Delaney Poulos, Ruby Welch, Celia Young and Heather Lory had goals, and Kiana Kellner made five saves to lead Ventura (10-5, 2-2) to a 16-3 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League game.
- Goalie Kathryn Salazar had 12 blocks, Jacqueline Starr finished with two goals and a steal, Mikayla Salas had a goal and three steals, Gabrielle Swaim had a goal and two steals, and Addison Bruno and Kenda Gibson added steals for Buena (13-5, 2-2) in its 6-4 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League game.
- Nordhoff defeated Santa Paula 14-1 in a Citrus Coast League game. Lindsey Ramirez had a goal and nine steals for the Cardinals (7-7, 1-1).
BOYS WRESTLING
- Rio Mesa defeated Ventura 38-34 in a Channel League meet. Krishna Tinoco, Leo Ignacio, Keiden Swenseid, Anthony Garcia, and David Perez all won by pin and Matt Hernandez won his match to help the Spartans improve to 6-0 in league.
