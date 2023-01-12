ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police arrest teenage suspect in deadly shooting in central Lubbock

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

Lubbock police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to Wednesday night's shooting in central Lubbock that left another 15-year-old boy dead.

According to a news release, officers were called out to the 4300 block of Canton Avenue at 6:24 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Responding officers arrived to find Noah Rodriguez with a gunshot wound.

Officers performed life-saving measures however, according to LPD, Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Investigators believe Rodriguez and other juveniles were handling the firearm when it was fired and struck Rodriguez.

Other circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear as the case remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock police searching for suspects linked to 3 aggravated robberies

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies. Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Suspect in custody, charged with stealing trailer in Hockley County

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and wheels from a property in Hockley County on New Year’s Day. The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday, saying Martinez was identified by surveillance video. The video, provided...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hale Center Teacher Indicted

A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the driver who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4300 block of S Loop 289 just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an LPD officer seriously injured and another man dead.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

San Diego man gets life for fatally stabbing boyfriend in Plainview

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A California man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his boyfriend in Plainview, Texas.According to court documents, Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, admitted that he flew into the Lubbock airport on Oct. 31, 2020 with the intention of killing his boyfriend.After landing, Duberek took a taxi to a Sam's Club parking lot and bought a Toyota Camry for $3,000 in cash. He drove to a Walmart, where he bought a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes,...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy