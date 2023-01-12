Michigan football star Mazi Smith sentenced to a year of probation for gun crime

Michigan football star Mazi Smith admitted to his mistakes in front of Ann Arbor's 15th District Court Judge Karen Quinlan Valvo on Thursday afternoon and said that he learned his lesson during his sentencing for a misdemeanor gun crime.

“I've had an opportunity to learn,” said Smith. “I learned immediately in the back of a police car, but I had an opportunity to turn this into a lesson quickly.”

Valvo sentenced Smith to 12 months of probation, under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act (HYTA).

The act gives young adults a chance at avoiding a criminal record if they successfully complete the conditions given to them.

Smith's attorney, John Shea, originally asked for the 12-month probation to be reduced to six months but Judge Valvo rejected the request. Instead, she told Smith that if he completes six months with no violations he can request an early discharge. As of now, he is set to appear again Dec. 28 for his final discharge.

Under the conditions given by Judge Valvo, Smith is not allowed to partake in illegal drugs, alcohol and marijuana, nor be around anyone that is consuming per his probation officer. He's subjected to random drug testing, plus 40 community service hours that have to be completed by April 1.

Smith must also to retake the CPL training because the offense happened after the date Smith completed his training. He also had to pay $600 for fines and costs plus $360 for probation oversight fees. He also cannot engage in assault or threatening behavior with anyone.

Shea also asked the judge if Smith could come to court remotely since has declared for the draft, the judge granted that he was allowed travel across states as long as his probation officer was OK with it.

Smith was pulled over in Ann Arbor for speeding on Oct. 7 and was cited for carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Smith said he had the proper paperwork but it was not on file with the state at the time.

He was charged with a felony at the end of November, though he agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge as part of a plea deal struck last month. If Smith would have received the felony charge, that could have resulted in five years in prison upon conviction.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the defensive tackle who played high school football at East Kentwood would enter the 2023 NFL draft.

The arrest came the morning the Wolverines traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for a game against the Hoosiers.

Smith's head coach, Jim Harbaugh, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel and university president Santa Ono agreed that a suspension from the team was not necessary for Smith, a senior co-captain. Instead, he started all 14 games this past season and had 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack. He was named a first-team All-Big Ten defensive lineman.

