Morehouse College vs. Virginia Union set for 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
 3 days ago
CANTON — A familiar team is returning to the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic later this year at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, as the 2023 game will feature Morehouse College against Virginia Union. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 3.

Morehouse will be returning to Canton for the second time. It played in the inaugural BCFHOF Classic , which Alabama A&M won 35-30 in 2019 .

This year's matchup was announced Friday morning during the Greater Canton Martin Luther King Jr. Commission’s 30th annual Mayors’ Breakfast by James "Shack Harris" Harris and Doug Williams — co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame .

“Now in its fourth year, the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic quickly is growing into a premier showcase for the excellence of historically Black colleges or universities (HBCUs),” Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Relationship Officer Adrian Allison said in a statement in a release by the Hall. "Northeast Ohio is thrilled to host the administration and staff, students and alumni of these two great institutions.

Perhaps the most notable alum of Morehouse is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who graduated in the Class of 1948.

The Morehouse football team will feature a new head coach when it comes to town. George Copeland was hired on Nov. 16 following the departure of Rich Freeman. The Maroon Tigers finished 1-9 this past season.

Virginia Union went 9-2 this past season and made the NCAA Division II playoffs. The nine wins by the Panthers were their most since 2007. The Panthers are expected to return All-American running back Jada Byers, who rushed for 1,920 yards and 19 touchdowns this past season as a sophomore. Alvin Parker, a Virginia Union alum, is entering his sixth season as the Panthers' head coach.

Last year, Central State defeated Winston-Salem State 41-21 in front of a crowd of 13,989. ESPN's First Take did a live show from the stadium during game week featuring Stephen A. Smith , a Winston-Salem alum. In 2021, Grambling State defeated Tennessee State 16-10. That game was Eddie George's debut as Tennessee State head coach.

The game, which will be televised on NFL Network again, will be part of a weekend of events from Aug. 31-Sept. 3. The surrounding events will be announced later. Tickets for the game start at $25 and are available at ProFootballHOF.com/tickets .

