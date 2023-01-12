ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Democrats introduce bill to legalize marijuana in Tennessee, GOP likely to block it

By Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00W5KM_0kCgPNKP00
  • Democrats in the state legislature want to legalize the growing, selling and purchasing of marijuana in Tennessee.
  • This bill is a renewed effort of past cannabis legalization legislation sponsored by Nashville's Democrats.
  • The bill will face tough opposition from many Republicans.

Democratic lawmakers are renewing efforts to legalize marijuana in Tennessee as top Republicans reiterated their opposition to full legalization until the federal government reclassifies the drug.

State Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville, and Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, are re-upping their bill called the Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana and provide a process for it to be grown and sold.

"We're already seeing that many states have legalized cannabis," Campbell said. "We're in a situation where we're are missing out on that profit because people are going to others."

The bill would allow adults to purchase up to 60 grams of marijuana. It's nearly identical to a bill Freeman and Campbell previously sponsored.

Last year's legislation estimated that legalizing cannabis with a 15% additional tax would generate over $380 million in tax revenue for state and local governments.

"This is something my constituents ask me about all the time," Freeman said. "These aren't just millennials, but baby boomers who are getting older and don't want to take heavy narcotics to treat their aches and pains.

"I wanted to run a full legalization bill so we could begin a conversation about what that would look like."

Past bills:More than a dozen marijuana bills were filed in the Tennessee legislature in 2021

Top Senate Republican opposes marijuana legalization, bills targeting Delta 8 have not been filed yet

Tennessee is one of 11 states that hasn't legalized the product, decriminalized it or provided a widely accessible medical marijuana system.

Other cannabidiol (CBD) products, like Delta 8 and Delta 9, are allowed in Tennessee but operate in more of a gray area.

Delta-8 banIndustry regulations stall, leaving cannabis in legal gray area in Tennessee

Last year, lawmakers failed to pass a bill to regulate these gray area products, allowing them to be sold with few restrictions.

Last year, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said the Delta 8 industry was "on notice." McNally and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are two of the biggest impediments to the legalization of marijuana or Delta 8 for recreational or medical uses.

"Lt. Governor McNally continues to be opposed to legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana," Adam Kleinheider, McNally's spokesperson, said in a statement. "As long as marijuana continues to be classified as a Schedule 1 narcotic, Lt. Governor McNally believes the state should not consider legalization."

Lawmakers have until the end of the month to file legislation, where expectations are more bills will be filed related to marijuana and Delta-8 legalization.

The Biden administration's marijuana reforms

On the federal level, President Joe Biden has taken several steps to reform cannabis laws.

Biden directed the U.S. attorney general and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to examine marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 controlled substance. Under that classification, marijuana is considered more dangerous than fentanyl and on the same level as heroin.

The president also pardoned all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession in October. The move could help around 6,500 people. But the vast majority of marijuana convictions occur at the state level.

After Biden's announcements, a spokesperson for Gov. Bill Lee said the administration was "not considering" issuing pardons for those convicted of marijuana possession.

The bill is filed as House Bill 85.

Adam Friedman is The Tennessean's state government and politics reporter. Reach him by email at afriedman@tennessean.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Senators oppose spending measure; Cheney one of nine House Republicans to back omnibus bill

CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023. The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29. The spending package is the last big piece of legislation Congress will vote on before the body resets in January. ...
WYOMING STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Tennessee

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy