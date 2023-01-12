ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

HighDive bar looking to make a splash in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new bar and restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo aims to be a dive bar, with high-end food. That’s where the name HighDive Kitchen + Bar came from, co-owner Jared Tinklenberg told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “It’s not a dive bar,” Tinklenberg said. “You walk in there, it’s...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The bourbon caramel latte is a star at Trail Head Coffee Shop

CONCORD, MI – Trail Head Coffee Shop is offering great coffee, treats and a community-oriented atmosphere in Concord. The idea to open a coffee shop came to owner Becky Raut after visiting Les Cheneaux Coffee Roasters, her friend’s business in the Upper Peninsula. Raut said she was never a coffee drinker before trying their coffee but fell in love with the drink.
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
