HighDive bar looking to make a splash in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new bar and restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo aims to be a dive bar, with high-end food. That’s where the name HighDive Kitchen + Bar came from, co-owner Jared Tinklenberg told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “It’s not a dive bar,” Tinklenberg said. “You walk in there, it’s...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The bourbon caramel latte is a star at Trail Head Coffee Shop
CONCORD, MI – Trail Head Coffee Shop is offering great coffee, treats and a community-oriented atmosphere in Concord. The idea to open a coffee shop came to owner Becky Raut after visiting Les Cheneaux Coffee Roasters, her friend’s business in the Upper Peninsula. Raut said she was never a coffee drinker before trying their coffee but fell in love with the drink.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rose’s Restaurant has lakeside views, flavorful cuisines in East Grand Rapids
East Grand Rapids, MI — One of the few restaurants in West Michigan with dining options directly on the water, Rose’s Restaurant on Reeds Lake offers a wide variety of food with a Mediterranean flare. The restaurant, at 550 Lakeside Dr. SE, sits right on Reeds Lake and...
Now sissy that walk at the World of Winter Drag Show in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — While winter can be a drag at times, the season can always be spiced up with some drag queens. As a part of the World of Winter festival, the Winter’s a DRAG show welcomed attendees on Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Grand Rapids. The...
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
Does lack of sunlight in West Michigan got you down? Sunshine Station available at this library.
HOLLAND, MI -- Holland’s Herrick District Library is inviting the community to take a seat at its new, cozy Sunshine Station equipped with light therapy lamps to help people through the dreary winter season. It comes at a time when West Michigan has lacked sunlight, consistently dealing with cloudy...
Kentwood hosting its first-ever adaptive recreation expo
KENTWOOD, MI – Kentwood is holding its first-ever adaptive recreation expo later this month. The Adaptive Recreation Expo takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE. At the expo, attendees can learn about resources and programs in the area for people of all abilities.
Why are apples left to rot on the ground in orchards after the season is over?
FENNVILLE, Mich. — A viewer reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE this week after they noticed apples rotting on the ground at orchards in Sparta. They asked why the orchards don't donate or sell the apples and instead, leave them to waste. We reached out to the apple...
Beloved monkey housed at Holland garden center dies at 49
HOLLAND, MI -- A monkey housed at a Holland year-round garden center has died. Jonker’s Garden announced the passing of its resident monkey, Mingo, this week. The 49-year-old monkey was beloved by visitors to the garden center. Mingo, a Capuchin monkey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the arms...
Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
The Controversy On Politics In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids politics are a hotbed of controversy and drama. From city council meetings to mayoral races, the city is constantly in a state of turmoil. One of the biggest issues facing the city is the ongoing debate over police reform. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, many residents are calling for significant changes to the way the police department operates. Some want to see more accountability for officers who engage in misconduct, while others want to see a complete overhaul of the department's training and hiring practices.
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Careful: Snowmelt Leads to ‘Quicksand Like’ Conditions on Lake Michigan Beach
With a mild winter to start January 2023, if you live in the Great Lakes region, you may be tempted to take a walk along the beach. You may need to be careful you don't come upon a section of beach that is essentially quicksand. Check out the conditions at...
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids' Uptown with their new patisserie.
