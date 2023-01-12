Read full article on original website
Related
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Taking On Elon Musk: This State Legislature Could Ban Electric Vehicle Sales By 2035
While some states work to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles, one of the 50 U.S. states has a unique take on the future of the automotive sector. Here’s the latest. What Happened: The state of California made headlines when it announced it was pushing to ban the sale...
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NY Crackdown On Illicit Weed Market, Pa Gov.'s Final Pardons, MN Lawmakers On Legalization & More
NY Lawmakers To Crackdown On 'Sticker Stores' Selling Weed. The first recreational cannabis sales in New York kicked off in December, nearly two years after the state legalized recreational marijuana. The state's illicit marijuana market is thriving while there is only one shop so far selling legal adult-use weed. To...
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Good Luck Strikes On Friday The 13th: Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Maine After 25 Drawings
The jackpot was $1.35 billion, the second-highest in Mega Millions history, and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The cash option, which would be estimated at $724.6 million for Friday night's drawing, is usually chosen by winners. A resident of Lebanon, Maine, where just 6,500 people reside, put an...
As Pennsylvania lags on marijuana legalization, New York brags
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania debates marijuana legalization, neighboring states like New York brag about the tax revenues. New York legalized medical cannabis in 2014 and recreational use for adults age 21 and older followed in 2021. Legal sales began at the end of 2022, and tax revenue from licenses alone have so far been notable.
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida continues to deal with 'tripledemic'
With the holiday season now in the books, doctors, other healthcare workers, and hospitals are facing a so-called “tripledemic” of contagious, respiratory viruses. “Tripledemic” or “tridemic” refers to COVID-19, influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). RSV is a common respiratory bug, which usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
flaglerlive.com
DeSantis’ Attack on New College Is Latest Poisoning of Public Education
Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning...
fox17.com
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Cannabis company Trulieve spends another $5 million to get recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot
So far, the company has spent $20 million in the effort.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?
The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
California Cannabis Nursery Adopts Blockchain Technology To Certify Clones With Batch Certificates
In an effort to innovate and improve its products, the Mendocino Clone Company (MCC) is joining the EMTRI Project, a decentralized cannabis supply chain community. "We believe that by joining the EMTRI decentralized community, we can provide an additional level of transparency and trust for our customers,” said Jed Davis, CEO of MCC.
fox29.com
Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware
Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations
ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0