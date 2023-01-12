Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
'Scream VI': Ghostface Challenges Fans to a NYT-Style Crossword Puzzle
Scream VI is less than two months away from its highly anticipated release. As such, the marketing for this slasher sequel has begun its blood-soaked journey to the Big Apple. The major focus for this particular sequel has been its location in New York City which the marketing has done a great job of hyping up. Whether it's the Subway or Time Square, nowhere is safe from Ghostface. Now, you can add The New York Times to this famous killer’s hit list as Ghostface has just challenged their fans to a chilling crossword puzzle.
‘Missing’ Review: Storm Reid Tries to Find Her Mom in Exciting Techno-Mystery
With 2018’s Searching and now, its pseudo-sequel Missing, the idea of “screen life” storytelling isn't a gimmick, it’s a way of showing a side of a character’s life that could easily get lost in the margins with any other story. Both Searching and Missing are told entirely from screens, be it phones, security cameras, or more often than not, computer screens, and we primarily learn about these characters from their internet activity. On the internet, we can be whoever we want to be, and these films explore the many identities and lives that we live via technology.
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
How Much of 'Vikings: Valhalla' is True?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix. Creator Jeb Stuart never hid away from the fact that, though this show requires a huge amount of research (with the help of Vikings history specialists working on the show), it was also his job, as a storyteller, to fill in the gaps, to mix up the dates and the characters' relationships in order to deliver a comprehensible and entertaining story to the audience. Now that we can learn what happens to Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) after the terrible battle of Kattegat at the end of Season 1, we thought we would take a moment to find out if the London Bridge collapsed as shown in the first season, or if Leif and Harald's brotherhood was as strong in real life, or yet, was King Edmund as arrogant and inexperienced as portrayed in Vikings: Valhalla ?
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Featurette Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Jeremy Renner Series [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share an exclusive new featurette from the Paramount+ original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown ahead of the Season 2 premiere this Sunday, January 15, 2023. The featurette takes us behind the scenes of the process of creating the new season, which is set to follow the fallout of the Kingstown Prison riot that happened at the end of last season.
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
Movies Make Historians Too Cool (For All the Wrong Reasons)
It's pop quiz time! Indiana Jones, The Mummy, National Treasure: What do these movies all have in common? Well, they all feature historians, of course! Or, in the case of Indiana Jones, archeologists. For the purpose of this article, he gets to be included; after all, archeologists aren’t completely removed from the field of history. And more importantly, they aren’t immune from being horribly misrepresented in movies.
Where Was 'The Pale Blue Eye' Filmed?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye. Continue at your own risk. Netflix's new movie, The Pale Blue Eye, based on the book by Louis Bayard, has plenty of sordid and suspicious characters that may be responsible for the murder of two young West Point cadets, but there is a looming and ever-present villain in the film that is particularly chilling, and that is the cold and stark environment in which the story takes place. The Christian Bale led dark, whodunit mystery is set in the 1830s and was shot primarily in and around the Pittsburgh area along with several other well known locations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. While the real West Point is located in upstate New York on the banks of the Hudson River, the various locations that were chosen to double for the military academy and the area surrounding the sprawling campus really added an ominous and threatening tone that is remarkably consistent with what the area would have looked like during the 1830 pre-Civil War era. The gloomy and low-lit film is shot through a cold, blue filter which gives the film an even icier and starker feel to go along with the gloomy environment consistent with the location.
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
First 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Trailer Shows Trauma Is All Around—Again
When someone tells you that you have to see Yellowjackets to believe it, that’s true. At the same time, the very first teaser trailer for Season 2 pretty much evokes the sensations you have while watching the series. Released today, the trailer has all the elements we are now used to (or are we?): Mysteries, creepy footage, and more getting into the mythology of it all. Oh, and Elijah Wood. The series follows two timelines: One is with a group of teenage girls from a soccer team who survive a plane crash and get stranded in a forest. The other is 25 years later, when the adult versions of the survivors stay mum on whatever happened while they were lost.
‘Willow’: Could Madmartigan Still Be Alive?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Willow Season 1.The Disney+ series Willow has joined the ranks of fantasy shows that bring back old franchises. The show is a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Picking up the story a few decades later, the new show reintroduces several familiar faces, including this titular sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, and the now queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley). Yet one of the film's leads is notably missing. Val Kilmer's Madmartigan did not appear in Season 1, though his absence was well noted. Due to health risks, Val Kilmer didn't return for the series. But rather than recasting or explaining it away as an unremarkable death in the interim, the show used the missing character to its advantage. With the show centering on his children, Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Airk (Dempsey Bryk), Madmartigan comes up a lot. The show centers on Kit, Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), and a small group of unlikely questers trying to find a captured Arik. But as they go on their journey, the charismatic hero is a common topic of conversation. As a legendary part of the defeat of Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), as seen in the film, everyone has heard of him. Plus, the quest includes his daughter, the child he took in, his former squire, and his old friend, Willow, so what else would they talk about on the road?
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $570 Million at the Domestic Box Office
It was the reign of holdover hits over the extended MLK weekend box office, with several titles either passing important milestones or posting numbers that deserve a round of applause. Generating more money in its fifth weekend than most pandemic-era movies have been able to in their debuts, director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $31.1 million over the traditional three-day weekend, and is projected to finish the four-day holiday period with $38.5 million.
