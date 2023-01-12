Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Secret Service, White House insist no public log of Biden Delaware visitors
WASHINGTON —The US Secret Service is doubling down on its claim not to keep visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residences — as House Republicans demand records that could reveal who had access to improperly stored classified documents at his Wilmington home. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told FoxNews.com, “We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office told the outlet, “Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.” The Secret Service claimed last year to The Post that it doesn’t keep visitor information for Biden’s...
US, NATO Waging 'Proxy War' Against Putin, Says Croatian President: 'What Am I Supposed To Be, A Slave Of America?'
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic accused the U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, of waging a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. What Happened: Milanovic, on Sunday, at a press conference in Vukovar, said he sees no point in Western sanctions against Moscow as Russia continues its assault on Kyiv.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Republicans Demand Visitor Logs For Biden's Residence But Decide Against Seeking The Same For Trump's Mar-A-Lago
Visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, were demanded by the Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday after the discovery of classified documents at the premises. What Happened: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received.
Boston
Fired? Pattie Hunt Sinacole shares info on what a supervisor is required to say
Q: I was working at a small retail shop in our downtown area. I was recently fired. The supervisor said I was not performing my role as a customer service agent. He never gave me areas to improve upon. I feel like this is illegal. What actions can I take?
Trump's 'Major Announcements' Trolled Mercilessly By Biden
President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump in mid-December after the latter released a line of non fungible tokens or NFTs. What Happened: Biden copied Musk’s characteristic capitalization and said he had some “MAJOR ANNOUCEMENTS” the last couple of weeks too. Biden listed...
Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'
A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
Putin's Nightmare: Russians Researching Double Think, Where 'War Is Peace, Freedom Is Slavery'
George Orwell’s “1984” topped the bestseller list in Russia in 2022, during a year plagued by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the National Post. The dystopian novel, published in 1949, is a cautionary tale centered around the idea of how truths and facts...
