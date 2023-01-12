ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Secret Service, White House insist no public log of Biden Delaware visitors

WASHINGTON —The US Secret Service is doubling down on its claim not to keep visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware residences — as House Republicans demand records that could reveal who had access to improperly stored classified documents at his Wilmington home. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told FoxNews.com, “We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office told the outlet, “Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal.” The Secret Service claimed last year to The Post that it doesn’t keep visitor information for Biden’s...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Benzinga

Trump's 'Major Announcements' Trolled Mercilessly By Biden

President Joe Biden took a swipe at his predecessor Donald Trump in mid-December after the latter released a line of non fungible tokens or NFTs. What Happened: Biden copied Musk’s characteristic capitalization and said he had some “MAJOR ANNOUCEMENTS” the last couple of weeks too. Biden listed...
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'

A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy