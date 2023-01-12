The first image of actress Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic Back to Black was released by Focus Features on Friday ahead of filming set to begin in London on Monday, Jan. 16. The 26-year-old British actress landed the coveted role in the wake of her breakout performance on the HBO series Industry. “I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy—her music,” director Sam Taylor-Johnson said in a statement. “I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator—Matt Greenhalgh—I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy.”

2 DAYS AGO