Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Frank Grillo Is The Hero ‘Paul T. Goldman’ Needed
I’ve not been shy in airing my own personal quibbles with Peacock‘s Paul T. Goldman. It’s not that the show isn’t good. It’s honestly fantastic. But the longer I’ve stuck with the series, the more disturbed I’ve been by Paul T. Goldman‘s own descent into darkness. The bumbling sweetheart we met in Episode 1 had morphed into a vindictive bully who was using director Jason Woliner‘s project to dramatize his darkest revenge fantasies. After Episode 4, I was close to quitting the show. I didn’t want to see how much crueler Paul’s fantasies could become. Then Frank Grillo arrived in Paul...
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 1 Recap: This Surgeon’s Got a Witchy Secret
In 2020, AMC sunk its fangs into best-selling author Anne Rice’s library of literature when it acquired the rights to the gothic writer’s major works with the grand plans of creating an Anne Rice-verse. Last year, things got bloody with AMC’s first adaptation, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gothic drama series based on the stories in The Vampire Chronicles and starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as the blood-sucking leads. Now, The White Lotus and Percy Jackson actress Alexandra Daddario enters the chat as the lead witch in Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, a supernatural thriller series created for television by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding. Let’s dig in, shall we?
Collider
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
See Marisa Abela Transform Into Amy Winehouse For Upcoming Biopic
The "Industry" actor will take on the role of the late music icon in "Back to Black," directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.
Collider
'Cool World': How The Final Bakshi Film Could Have Been Great
If you were in Hollywood in July of 1992, you might have spotted the star of Ralph Bakshi's newest movie in the neighborhood. Well, actually, you couldn't miss her. That summer, a 75-foot tall steel cutout of blonde bombshell Holli Would, the animated starlet of Cool World, was added to the iconic Hollywood sign. She sat on the "D," looking coyly out at what Paramount Pictures might have imagined to be audiences excited for the animator-provocateur's newest project. Instead, those caught in Holli's gaze were decidedly unhappy, protesting for the cutout's removal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one Paramount executive described the stunt as "very Hollywood." In a way, this mirrored the troubled production of the film itself. For, as the movie-going public was about to find out, Cool World was not the movie Bakshi planned it to be — nor one they might have embraced. Behind the scenes, what could have been a horror-adjacent, boundary-pushing film instead collapsed into Roger-Rabbit ripoff territory: Very Hollywood indeed.
Collider
'The Hours' Was So Much More Than Nicole Kidman's Fake Nose
While the hype and fanfare around film awards ceremonies receives a good deal of justified criticism, it’s unfair to categorize a certain subsect of films as nothing more than an “Oscar bait.” Particularly in the days before the Best Picture category was expanded to 10 nominees, the Academy Awards tended to be dominated by seriously minded period pieces, many of which were either based or inspired by novels. The Hours is often cited as the quintessential example of “Oscar bait;” it’s a period piece that wrestles with relevant issues regarding gender dynamics and mental health that features a cast packed with A-list actors giving very showy performances. It’s also a masterful, deeply moving contemplation on the passage of time that deserves to be remembered more than just being “that movie where Nicole Kidman has a fake nose.”
Collider
'Jason X' & 9 More of the Best So-Bad-They're-Good Horror Movies of All Time
There is a subtle art to getting a movie so wrong that it becomes just as entertaining and memorable for the viewer as a good film, just as marvelous and fulfilling—albeit for all the wrong reasons. Horror done right can leave you sleepless, but when executed with just that right amount of wrong, horror can be funnier than any comedy, and more entertaining than any action.
Collider
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
Collider
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Collider
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Joins 'Candy Cane Lane' With Eddie Murphy
With CBS announcing a season three renewal for its supernatural hit comedy series, Ghosts star Danielle Pinnock has a few more things to celebrate. The actress just landed a supporting role alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) in the upcoming holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane for Prime Video.
Collider
Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’ Makes Me Wish He'd Stop Playing Wolverine
Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.
Collider
Carrie and Aidan are Back Together in First 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Images
And Just Like That… after the events of Season 1, fans will finally get to see Carrie embracing life once again in the much anticipated Season 2. HBO Max released the first image from the upcoming season, and Carrie is accompanied by none other than an old beau, in a story many would want to see unfold. In the new images, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) are seen walking on the streets of Manhattan hand in hand as the caption reads “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”
Collider
'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Concept Art Shows Peter B. Parker's Journey to Fatherhood
As fans wait with anticipation to swing into theaters to see Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse later this year, there have been several pieces of news and art shared by the creators to give us a peak into the film's creation. The latest set of images shared by the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter page combines the new and the old to create a story in four parts that paint an image of Peter B. Parker's path to becoming a father.
Collider
If There Has to Be a 'Harry Potter' TV Show, It Should Be About the Marauders
With TV's recent affinity for prequels, one popular story that has been left out is Harry Potter. The young wizard became famous with his own film series starting in 2001 based on the series of children's novels. The films introduced a fascinating world to the screen, with whimsy and a struggle between good and evil that puts Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates on the front lines of a wizarding war. More than 20 years later, the story is talked about still. Though the franchise has more controversy than most, there are still fans who would tune in for more. Warner Bros owns the right to Harry Potter and has expressed interest in creating an expanded Wizarding World, part of that being a tv show. But there is no concrete evidence that they have begun a series.
Collider
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
Comments / 0