RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 4th annual Chinook Days “Jam-uary” festival kick off is this weekend in Spearfish and the weather couldn’t be better. With it expected to hit almost 60 degrees, Chinook Days weeklong celebration should draw huge crowds. Starting Friday, January 13th with a special performance at the Matthew Opera House followed with a list of outdoor food events on Saturday, January 14th and a beer-fest next week along with bike races and fun outdoor activities, Chinook Days will be exciting for everyone to enjoy. The event goes from Friday, January 13th until Saturday, January 21st.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO