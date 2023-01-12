Read full article on original website
Chinook Days set for weeklong celebration kick off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 4th annual Chinook Days “Jam-uary” festival kick off is this weekend in Spearfish and the weather couldn’t be better. With it expected to hit almost 60 degrees, Chinook Days weeklong celebration should draw huge crowds. Starting Friday, January 13th with a special performance at the Matthew Opera House followed with a list of outdoor food events on Saturday, January 14th and a beer-fest next week along with bike races and fun outdoor activities, Chinook Days will be exciting for everyone to enjoy. The event goes from Friday, January 13th until Saturday, January 21st.
Rapid City youth spend the weekend giving back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a day of volunteering as various Rapid City youth spent Saturday morning giving back to the community. Members of the Rapid City Youth Council, and students from Stevens High School and its FFA chapter spent the morning folding t-shirts at Monument Health. The...
After a water line break, workers restore water service in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours. The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets. It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th,...
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After getting a week off to begin the new year, the Badlands Sabres returned to their home ice to face the Yellowstone Quake. Plus, the Sturgis Scoopers girls basketball team hoped that Friday the 13th would bring them good luck in their matchup against Rapid City Central. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Youth wrestlers compete in Westside Raider Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 500 youth wrestlers hit the mats at Rapid City Stevens to take part in the Westside Raider Wrestling Tournament. Ben Burns gives us a look at just some of Sunday’s exciting matches.
Comets pick up wins in Sacred Hoops Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the hosts of Saturday’s Sacred Hoops Classic, the Rapid City Christian Comets had the advantage of playing on their home court in their wins on Saturday. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
