FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Magic vs. Nuggets prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The Orlando Magic take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic Nuggets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Magic Nuggets. The Orlando Magic are ending a five-game Western road trip in Denver. They are 2-2 on that trip, having beaten the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers while losing to the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. The Magic are learning how to play this season. They are building a foundation for the future with luminous young talents who will be expected to make a serious run at the playoffs and more in future seasons. This season, the Magic aren’t completely out of the playoffs — they are three games out of the play-in round entering Sunday — but there is an awareness that this is a young team which is trying to cultivate the right habits and responses. In the first month and a half of the season, there wasn’t a whole lot of progress, but in the past month and a half, the Magic have definitely grown up. They went on a long winning streak. They won consecutive games against the Celtics in Boston. They are getting better at finishing games. They are realizing what it takes to play 48-minute games instead of caving in midway through the fourth quarter, as so many young (and bad) teams do. This is yet another step on their journey toward NBA relevance.
Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers
For the second straight excruciating loss, the Los Angeles Lakers took umbrage with the officiating on a potentially game-winning play. On Thursday, LeBron James expressed displeasure with the refs’ performance in the Lakers’ double-overtime defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. (The NBA acknowledged LeBron was fouled on a last-second layup attempt, though stood by the non-call he was vocally peeved about on Troy Brown Jr.’s 3-pointer at the end of regulation). After Sunday’s 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena, Russell Westbrook blamed a non-call on Joel Embiid for a failed final possession.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond. The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama...
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WREG
Ja Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” ► See video of […]
Warriors star Draymond Green drops truth bomb on state of relationship with Jordan Poole after punch incident
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green admitted that his relationship with Jordan Poole has changed ever since the punching incident prior to the 2022-23 season. However, he emphasized that they are moving forward from it and are continuing to work as teammates. When asked if he and Poole have been...
RUMOR: Wizards really don’t want to trade Kyle Kuzma, but there’s a catch
Kyle Kuzma is becoming one of the most intriguing subjects heading into February’s 2023 NBA trade deadline. The Washington Wizards forward’s the current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, and with his team not seen as a serious title contender, he is someone deemed to be an ideal […] The post RUMOR: Wizards really don’t want to trade Kyle Kuzma, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Did Nets star Kyrie Irving throw shade at James Harden in response to Kevin Durant question?
This is seemingly deja vu all over again for the Brooklyn Nets. Last season, they lost Kevin Durant for a couple of weeks due to an injury. This year, they are once again without Durant for an extended period after he injured his knee. Naturally, that was a big talking point amongst fans. When Kyrie Irving was asked about this, he gave a mostly normal answer… until the end, where he seemingly took a jab at former teammate James Harden, per Hoopshype’s video.
Warriors star Stephen Curry proves he’s all class with epic gesture for 68,323 Spurs crowd
The San Antonio Spurs, wise beyond their years, saved their special 50th anniversary celebratory Alamodome game against the defending champions Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, perhaps the most beloved superstar among NBA fans. Never mind that the Spurs entered their Friday night game against the Dubs with a putrid 13-29 record; fans still […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry proves he’s all class with epic gesture for 68,323 Spurs crowd appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Are Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert playing vs. Jazz?
It’s been a disappointing season so far for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns is currently sidelined with a right calf strain. He’s missed the past 23 games and at the end of November, he was ruled out for four to six weeks with the injury. The Rudy Gobert experiment hasn’t quite worked out either. But the team has been playing better in recent weeks. They have won six of their last seven games. However, if they want to keep up their strong play against the Utah Jazz on Monday, they might have to do so without Gobert and rising star Anthony Edwards. Both players are listed as questionable for the Jazz game.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts
The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Lakers
The Philadelphia 76ers (27-16) faced the Los Angeles Lakers (19-24) on the second night of a road back-to-back. Following a wild win over the Utah Jazz yesterday night, the Sixers went down to the wire with the Lakers and pulled out another close win, this time by a score of 113-112. Let’s break down the […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons to travel with Nets after missing loss vs. Thunder with injury
Nets big man Ben Simmons was a late scratch ahead of Brooklyn’s 112-102 loss to Oklahoma City Sunday. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons experienced tightness in his back during warmups before the decision was made to hold him out. “He went through warmups and felt some tightness,” Vaughn said postgame. “He’ll be on the […] The post Ben Simmons to travel with Nets after missing loss vs. Thunder with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
