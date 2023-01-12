The Orlando Magic take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic Nuggets prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Magic Nuggets. The Orlando Magic are ending a five-game Western road trip in Denver. They are 2-2 on that trip, having beaten the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers while losing to the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. The Magic are learning how to play this season. They are building a foundation for the future with luminous young talents who will be expected to make a serious run at the playoffs and more in future seasons. This season, the Magic aren’t completely out of the playoffs — they are three games out of the play-in round entering Sunday — but there is an awareness that this is a young team which is trying to cultivate the right habits and responses. In the first month and a half of the season, there wasn’t a whole lot of progress, but in the past month and a half, the Magic have definitely grown up. They went on a long winning streak. They won consecutive games against the Celtics in Boston. They are getting better at finishing games. They are realizing what it takes to play 48-minute games instead of caving in midway through the fourth quarter, as so many young (and bad) teams do. This is yet another step on their journey toward NBA relevance.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO