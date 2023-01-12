I never saw a "assault rifle" we had m16 m60 and others but no one ever called them assault rifle that Is a made up word by the gun grabbing politicians.
I travel throughout the Commonwealth and the only ones openly carrying assault weapons are the gangbangers and drug dealers in the cities. given the soft on crime attitude of the left legally owned guns are the only way to protect our families
There are no "Weapons of War" on the streets of Virginia. Helmer, a known LIAR, knows that the AR Platform Rifle, which is a Semiautomatic Rifle and has over a dozen different calibers, is not and has never been issued to ANY Standing Military Unit around the World. Helmer, a White Democrat, is pushing his Jim Crow Narrative yet again. All Gun Control is Racist.
Comments / 96