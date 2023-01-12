ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 96

Bill Ross
3d ago

I never saw a "assault rifle" we had m16 m60 and others but no one ever called them assault rifle that Is a made up word by the gun grabbing politicians.

Reply(1)
24
Rick Praml
3d ago

I travel throughout the Commonwealth and the only ones openly carrying assault weapons are the gangbangers and drug dealers in the cities. given the soft on crime attitude of the left legally owned guns are the only way to protect our families

Reply(1)
22
Johnny the Walrus
3d ago

There are no "Weapons of War" on the streets of Virginia. Helmer, a known LIAR, knows that the AR Platform Rifle, which is a Semiautomatic Rifle and has over a dozen different calibers, is not and has never been issued to ANY Standing Military Unit around the World. Helmer, a White Democrat, is pushing his Jim Crow Narrative yet again. All Gun Control is Racist.

Reply
16
Related
WJLA

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
969wsig.com

New Bill Could Classify Fetuses As “Passengers”

(RICHMOND) With the 2023 legislative session underway, one Virginia lawmaker is proposing that a fetus should count as a passenger. Republican Delegate Nicholas Freitas is sponsoring a bill that would codify a pregnant person as two people, meaning they can legally drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes found in larger metro areas. That would require the driver to show “proof of pregnancy” by having it “certified” through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

An effort to ban solitary confinement in Virginia is moving forward

Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would prohibit people who are incarcerated from being held in solitary confinement. Kenneth Hunter knows the paranoia and fear that comes with solitary confinement, which he says is inhumane and unacceptable. That's why he's urging members of the General Assembly to prohibit the use of isolated confinement at state correctional facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

WPD Officer recognized by Gov. Youngkin in his address

The Governor shared his vision for a Virginia where the next generation can live out their dreams and live up to the spirit of Virginia. Youngkin outlined what he called his Day Two Agenda. The Governor spoke of his want to lower the cost of living with tax relief for...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia attorney general suing Bristol, Va. over landfill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill over claims the facility violated numerous Virginia environmental laws, regulations and terms of its operating permits. The suit details a litany of alleged violations and requests that Bristol face penalties of $32,500 “per day […]
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy