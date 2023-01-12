Gladys Porter Zoo to hold annual Winter Texan Discount Day

BROWNSVILLE — Mark your calendars Winter Texans, as the Gladys Porter Zoo will hold its annual Winter Texan Discount Day here on Feb. 1.

On that day, Winter Texans will receive a discount admission rate of $8 with proof of out-of-state residence.

A tiger takes a nap in the sun Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in its habitat at Gladys Porter Zoo.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

The regular adult price for one admission ticket is $15.50 and a senior admission ticket for anyone 65 or older is $12.50.

The zoo will be giving all Winter Texans a coupon to redeem a hot cup of coffee from the Oasis concession stand. Additionally, the education department will be conducting free train tours throughout the day.

Mammal curator Walter DuPree receives a cursory sniff by Rocket, a reticulated giraffe, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Gladys Porter Zoo. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

The schedule will be as follows if space and weather permits: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The zoo will also be inviting various entities from the community to work together and promote their organization to inform Winter Texans of all the amazing things going on in the city of Brownsville. Their tables will be set up throughout zoo grounds from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about Winter Texan Discount Day, contact the Gladys Porter Zoo at (956) 546-7187 or visit www.gpz.org.