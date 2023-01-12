Read full article on original website
2019 kidnapping suspect deemed competent to stand trial
The man accused in an interstate crime spree from four years ago has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Times Argus. Everett Simpson’s trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington is scheduled to begin on March 6. He’s charged with two counts each of kidnapping and interstate transportation of a stolen car. […]
SP: Ticonderoga woman charged with menacing, assault
A Ticonderoga woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly forcing her way into a house, assaulting someone, and using a knife to stab a bathroom door after the victim locked themselves inside. Sadie Thompson, 24, faces a slew of charges.
Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested
BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
Crash in Waitsfield leads to DUI #3 charges
WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was cited following a crash in Waitsfield earlier this month. Authorities say on January 3, they were notified of a truck and motorcycle crash on Riverview Road at around 3:05 p.m. The driver, identified as Tyler Brownlee, of Waitsfield, displayed signs of impairment, police...
Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
Two people arrested in South Burlington connected to stolen vehicle out of Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested suspects on Saturday morning after officers discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen. An officer paroling the Quarry Hill neighborhood stopped a Dodge truck because its lights were off around 3 a.m. Upon stopping the truck, the officer identified that it was the one stolen from the Marketplace Parking Garage in Burlington on Friday.
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun. Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at...
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
DUI crash on Vermont Route 100 in Warren
WARREN — A 23-year-old woman from Randolph was arrested for DUI following a crash in Warren early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 3:10 a.m. Police say the driver, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for...
Lyndonville man arrested on warrant
LYNDONVILLE — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they went to the Carpet Connection on Depot Street to attempt to locate Alan Tanguay, of Lyndonville, on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear. While officers spoke with the business owner at the...
Arrest at Berlin Mall Follows Alleged Kidnapping of Truck Driver
Around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, Berlin police received a call for help from the Berlin Mall, Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand said in an interview. The alleged incident began in southern Vermont, Pontbriand said. A Berlin Police Department press release stated that 37-year-old Barry Perez of Hartford, Connecticut allegedly “brandished a fire arm (sic) at a tractor trailer operator who had stopped at the scene of a motor vehicle rollover to check on the status of the operator of the box truck on Interstate 89.”
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Groton
GROTON — A 23-year-old man from Essex was arrested for DUI following a crash in Groton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Mallory Commo. While on the scene, police say Commo displayed several indicators of impairment.
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
Police: Man kicks and bites troopers while under the influence
WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say things took a turn when they were notified that a car was stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in Williston on Thursday. Initially, they were told it appeared the driver was experiencing a medical event. When troopers arrived on...
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities say a Colchester man faces gun and drug charges connected to a fatal Swanton shooting last winter. Officials say Dominique Troupe, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during and in relation to the drug conspiracy,
Milton Police investigate school threat during school dance
MILTON, Vt. — Over the weekend, a school dance in Milton was cut short after police were notified of a possible threat at the elementary-middle school. Police tell us that students told staff about a text message about a potential threat outside the building on Friday night while the dance was going on.
Lyndonville police warning public about gun laws
LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndonville Police Department is warning local gun owners about state gun laws. The department said they recently found vehicles parked at the Lyndon Town School lower fields with firearms visible inside. “We would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to possess firearms, or...
