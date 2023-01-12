ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

What's a Hoosier? Indiana lawmaker links nickname to Black Methodist minister

By Jenny Porter Tilley, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Various theories exist about where the word " Hoosier " comes from. Maybe it evolved from the phrase "Who's yere," or from asking "Whose ear?" after that appendage was lost in a tavern fight.

A bill filed in the Indiana House this week has another theory for how the word, which has been used to refer to Indiana residents since the 1840s, came into being.

Along with amending the Indiana Code to designate the official nickname for the state, House Bill 1143 recognizes Harry Hoosier as the namesake. The legislation is sponsored by Indiana Rep. J.D. Prescott, a Union City Republican.

On its website, the Indiana Historical Bureau has not acknowledged the theory that the word comes from a man named Hoosier among its list of possible origins.

Indiana General Assembly 2023: Bill seeks harsher sentences for animal cruelty after death of Indiana dog

Who is Harry Hoosier?

House Bill 1143 claims the following, among other items:

  • Harry Hoosier was likely born into slavery in Maryland around 1750.
  • Harry Hoosier was freed from slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s.
  • Harry Hoosier was also known as Harry Hosier, Harry Hosher and Harry Hossier.
  • Harry Hoosier traveled and preached to Black and white congregations and was a highly respected preacher and orator, despite being illiterate.
  • Methodist believers who identified with his ministry became known as Hoosiers.

A Wikipedia entry on Harry Hosier says William Piersen, a history professor at Fisk University, has advocated for this theory of where the Indiana Hoosier nickname originated.

The Wikipedia entry on "Hoosier" notes, among other things, that it's used to refer to Indiana University athletic teams, is the title of a high school basketball movie based in Indiana, and is used in the St. Louis area to refer to an unintelligent or uncultured person.

Indiana General Assembly 2022: Indiana lawmakers go big and vote to make the mastodon Indiana's state fossil

Read the full text of Indiana House Bill 1143

Click here to read the bill designating the state's official nickname.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What's a Hoosier? Indiana lawmaker links nickname to Black Methodist minister

Comments / 14

Kevin
3d ago

I'm glad our legislature has taken up these issues that impact the lives of Hoosiers such as the definition or our state sandwich

Reply
6
Joe York
3d ago

This bill needs to be taken away and destroyed because it is factually inaccurate and you cannot have a bill based on a lie. It needs to be stricken because the word Hoosier actually came from the conjugation of a phrase and that phrase was who's your boss. So it was asked to people when they weren't working they were asked who's yours.

Reply(1)
5
HACKER
3d ago

Another attempt to create a black historical story where one doesn’t exist. To lie, to be more specific.

Reply
6
