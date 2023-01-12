Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kotatv.com
Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
KEVN
After a water line break, workers restore water service in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours. The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets. It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th,...
KELOLAND TV
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
KELOLAND TV
Snow-covered ground preventing warmer temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.
newscenter1.tv
What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
KEVN
Hot Springs hoops shines in West River Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison made the Barnett Fieldhouse their home on Saturday as both their boys and girls basketball teams took home the West River Tournament titles. Ben Burns has highlights from the Lady Bison’s victory over Faith.
newscenter1.tv
Non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident halts traffic on Mount Rushmore Road
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Traffic was tied up Saturday evening on Mount Rushmore Road following a non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near Flormann Street in Rapid City and happened just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the Rapid City Police Department that an adult male was jaywalking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
KEVN
Installing sprinklers in homes can prevent large-scale fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In less than 30 seconds a small flame can turn into a major fire, and it takes only one or two minutes for a hallway to become blocked by smoke and a lack of oxygen. While smoke detectors help alert residents of a fire emergency,...
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Faith and Newell girls basketball teams battled for a spot in Saturday’s West River Tournament Championship. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women returned to their home court for the first time in the new year to host Westminster. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
KEVN
Youth wrestlers compete in Westside Raider Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 500 youth wrestlers hit the mats at Rapid City Stevens to take part in the Westside Raider Wrestling Tournament. Ben Burns gives us a look at just some of Sunday’s exciting matches.
KEVN
Suzie Cappa Art Center provides a space for artists to express themselves
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Art is an expression or application of human creative skill and imagination and the Suzie Cappa Art Center has been providing a place for the disabled to express themselves through art. Nestled in a storefront on St. Joseph Street, a Black Hills Works family member,...
newscenter1.tv
Guess what the students at General Beadle Elementary chose to name the new K9 for RCPD
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday, January 13 was the day that the newest member of the RCPD K9 team got a name. The name? Hooni! Students at General Beadle Elementary School were the ones who chose the name. The name is apparently a reference to Hoonigan, a racing organization...
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday. 38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser. Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting...
KEVN
Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s one thing for a doctor to perform surgery but to be assisted by a robot, that’s another story. Robotic-assisted surgeries have become increasingly popular and Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, a urologist with Monument Health, performed his 1,500-surgery using the Da Vinci robotic surgery platform. 500 of those have been since joining Monument Health in 2019.
KEVN
Comets pick up wins in Sacred Hoops Classic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the hosts of Saturday’s Sacred Hoops Classic, the Rapid City Christian Comets had the advantage of playing on their home court in their wins on Saturday. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.
kotatv.com
Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd. The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St. Police say a man was walking without the use of a...
Comments / 0