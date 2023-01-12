ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne Crossing is a Black Hills staple and one of the longest-running businesses in the area. Over the years it’s served many purposes and experienced many challenges, including a recent fire. Cheyenne Crossing has been around for more than a century. It was...
Snow-covered ground preventing warmer temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The next couple days have temperatures warming to near freezing in eastern KELOLAND, and much warmer in western South Dakota, even near 60 in Rapid City. But there is even warmer air above us that just doesn’t want to mix to the surface.
What is next for the renovations to Rapid City’s Dinosaur Park? Check it out here!

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Not even the cold weather and snow from December could stop the construction crew from working on the renovations to Dinosaur Park in Rapid City. The renovation project, which began in September of 2022, is to be partially funded with a Vision Fund grant. $1.6 million has been set aside to help cover the $3.5 million project, which will include remodeling of the steps to the park and surrounding structures, along with designing a trail going up to the park from the visitor center that will be more accessible for visitors of all abilities.
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
Hot Springs hoops shines in West River Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison made the Barnett Fieldhouse their home on Saturday as both their boys and girls basketball teams took home the West River Tournament titles. Ben Burns has highlights from the Lady Bison’s victory over Faith.
Non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident halts traffic on Mount Rushmore Road

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Traffic was tied up Saturday evening on Mount Rushmore Road following a non-fatal car versus pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near Flormann Street in Rapid City and happened just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the Rapid City Police Department that an adult male was jaywalking when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Faith and Newell girls basketball teams battled for a spot in Saturday’s West River Tournament Championship. Plus, the South Dakota Mines women returned to their home court for the first time in the new year to host Westminster. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of a New York man accused of killing 3 Rapid City residents in 2020 continued Friday. 38-year-old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser. Friday’s testimonies started with expert police officers and detectives connecting...
Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s one thing for a doctor to perform surgery but to be assisted by a robot, that’s another story. Robotic-assisted surgeries have become increasingly popular and Dr. Robert Santa-Cruz, a urologist with Monument Health, performed his 1,500-surgery using the Da Vinci robotic surgery platform. 500 of those have been since joining Monument Health in 2019.
Comets pick up wins in Sacred Hoops Classic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the hosts of Saturday’s Sacred Hoops Classic, the Rapid City Christian Comets had the advantage of playing on their home court in their wins on Saturday. Ben Burns has highlights from both matchups.
