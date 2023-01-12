Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
Marshall Reed, 37, was arrested without any further issues at 2:27 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 after barricading himself inside a home on Chateauroux Drive.PREVIOUS: Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
Reed was wanted on an aggravated assault warrant for an incident that happened on Dec. 22, 2022 .
In that assault, Reed is said to have stabbed a victim following a dispute on Avalon Street in Clarksville.
Detectives had been actively trying to locate Reed prior to Thursday’s arrest.
Officers established a perimeter around the residence Reed was in and held the position for more than an hour. Crisis officers worked with Reed to negotiate an end to the situation.
Chateauroux Drive was closed at the time, but it has since reopened.
