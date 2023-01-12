Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KLTV
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
East Texas News
Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
KLTV
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
kjas.com
Major fire in Kirbyville
Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
East Texas News
Livingston man struck by train, later dies
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
KLTV
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. Rose Complex nears...
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
East Texas man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, a Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. After being busted for a drug trafficking crime, Fabian Fernando Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022. […]
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
