Chester, TX

KLTV

Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters responded to a home heavily involved in flames Saturday morning. The family was able to escape unharmed, but the house is likely to be a total loss. At about 8:50 a.m., dispatch received a call of a garage on fire on Baltrusol Court in the...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
ONALASKA, TX
kjas.com

Major fire in Kirbyville

Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire for some time on Thursday before finally bringing it under control. The firefighters and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly before noon when it was reported that the single story structure located at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just east of the Kirbyville High School was on fire.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man struck by train, later dies

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
LIVINGSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl

NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
NEWTON, TX
East Texas News

Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
ONALASKA, TX

