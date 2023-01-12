ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Kennewick Police respond to multiple DUIs this weekend

Kennewick Wash. — On Friday alone, Kennewick Police say they were dispatched to three DUIs, all resulting in arrests. They tell us they also responded to an alleged hit & run, negligent driving, and a suspended driver in the first degree. On one of the DUI arrests, Kennewick Police...
WATCH: Police release dashcam video of wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department have released dashcam video of a wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 7 around 9 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check in the Kennewick area. Officers received a report of a 24-year-old woman being held against her will by a male and they were in a stolen white Range Rover.
KENNEWICK, WA

