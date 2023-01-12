Read full article on original website
KEPR
Parts of Kennewick Avenue closed while officials investigate fire that displaced 14
Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department is cleaning up after a fire in an apartment building this afternoon. Just after 12:15 pm on Saturday, crews were dispatched to 4110 W Kennewick Avenue, after calls came in reporting smoke coming from an upstairs window. Kennewick Fire Leaders say that...
KEPR
Intersection at George Washington Way still closed after alleged DUI crash hits pole
Richland Wash. — Sunday morning at around 1:30 AM, Richland Police responded to the intersection near Jadwin Avenue and George Washington Way for a single-car collision. Police say that the car struck a traffic pole near the intersection. The male driver was the only person in the vehicle. Richland...
KEPR
Kennewick Police respond to multiple DUIs this weekend
Kennewick Wash. — On Friday alone, Kennewick Police say they were dispatched to three DUIs, all resulting in arrests. They tell us they also responded to an alleged hit & run, negligent driving, and a suspended driver in the first degree. On one of the DUI arrests, Kennewick Police...
KEPR
Kennewick Fire Department fundraising on Saturday for competition with a good cause
Kennewick Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Annual Stair-Climb competition in Seattle. In March, firefighters climb over 1300 steps, in full gear, to raise money for blood cancer research. The Kennewick Fire Department tell us their team has about 15 climbers this year.
KEPR
Clover Island Boat Launch reopens for the first time after massive fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Port of Kennewick announced the Clover Island Boat Launch has reopened after a clean-up of debris from a massive fire that damaged four boathouses on Dec. 7. On Jan. 13, the Port of Kennewick was notified by the Department of Ecology that there was no...
KEPR
WATCH: Police release dashcam video of wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department have released dashcam video of a wild chase involving a 14-year-old boy behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 7 around 9 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check in the Kennewick area. Officers received a report of a 24-year-old woman being held against her will by a male and they were in a stolen white Range Rover.
KEPR
Local organization prepares to feed thousands on Monday for MLK Day of Service in Pasco
Pasco Wash. — The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is gearing up for their third annual MLK Day of Service. From 10AM until noon on Monday, the council along with around 90 volunteers will be handing out free food, as well as essential items to community members with no questions asked, at the GESA Stadium parking lot.
KEPR
Local sorority chapter collecting socks to warm soles for MLK Jr. Day of Service
Kennewick Wash. — Members of a local sorority chapter are collecting socks on Martin Luther King Day for those in need. The drive is happening from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick. Organizers say you can find them near the common area in the food court.
