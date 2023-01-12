Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue.

Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the second vehicle had minor injuries.

CHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation and they do not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

