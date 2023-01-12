Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue.
Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the second vehicle had minor injuries.
CHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation and they do not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0