Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
FOX Sports

Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks

The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
FOX Sports

Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs

It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
FOX Sports

Sean McVay returning as Rams coach for 2023 season

Sean McVay isn't done coaching the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl-winning coach has informed members of the Rams organization that he plans to continue coaching the club next season. McVay was initially noncommittal in his end-of-season conference earlier this week. The Rams just wrapped up a 5-12 regular season,...
FOX Sports

LeBron James, more react as Brock Purdy, 49ers dismantle Seahawks

The iconic WWE promoter, who spent years as Brock Lesnar's advocate, appeared on "FOX NFL Kickoff" before Saturday's Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers wild-card matchup to hype up another Brock — 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. And Purdy lived up to the hype. The rookie out of Iowa State, who was...
FOX Sports

Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The value that the New Orleans Saints place on stability influenced the decision to retain coach Dennis Allen despite finishing this season 7-10 and outside the playoff picture, general manager Mickey Loomis said. “One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the...
FOX Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Trust the 49ers, more best bets

The NFL's postseason is set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend, and I am pumped for this year's playoffs. The three games on this week's slate are rematches from the regular season, which begs the question: Can the heavy favorites — 49ers and Bills — cover with big spreads against division rivals?
FOX Sports

Jaguars rally from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers in epic wild-card game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Jaguars' season has been defined by overcoming adversity. In the spring, Jacksonville overcame the bad habits of a years-long losing culture. During the regular season, the team overcame a 2-6 start — including a five-game losing streak spanning all of October — to win the AFC South in stunning fashion.
