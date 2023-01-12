Read full article on original website
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL odds: Jaguars stun Chargers, one of the worst bad beats of all time and more
Down 27 points, and your quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half during an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game?. Not a problem for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (+2.5 at FOX Bet) rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on...
Lamar Jackson’s Cryptic Instagram Post Might Hint At Ravens Future
The Baltimore quarterback is slated to become a free agent this offseason.
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive,...
Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel talk 49ers' playoff ambitions and Christian McCaffrey's versatility
Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel sits down with Charissa Thompson to talk about the San Francisco 49ers' playoff ambitions and how important Christian McCaffrey is to the offense. Williams and Samuels also talk about how big Brock Purdy has been to the 49ers.
Jay Glazer on Geno Smith's future in Seattle and 49ers' DC DeMeco Ryans getting head coaching opportunities
Fox's Jay Glazer believes quarterback Geno Smith will resign with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans can now interview for head coaching positions in person this week.
Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks
The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
'Daniel Jones played the game of his life' - Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the Giants' QB leading them to victory
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen talk about the amazing game the New York Giants got from their big players including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season in one score games. The Vikings were previously 11-0 in one score games coming into tonight.
Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort...
NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs
It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
Sean McVay returning as Rams coach for 2023 season
Sean McVay isn't done coaching the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl-winning coach has informed members of the Rams organization that he plans to continue coaching the club next season. McVay was initially noncommittal in his end-of-season conference earlier this week. The Rams just wrapped up a 5-12 regular season,...
LeBron James, more react as Brock Purdy, 49ers dismantle Seahawks
The iconic WWE promoter, who spent years as Brock Lesnar's advocate, appeared on "FOX NFL Kickoff" before Saturday's Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers wild-card matchup to hype up another Brock — 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. And Purdy lived up to the hype. The rookie out of Iowa State, who was...
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The value that the New Orleans Saints place on stability influenced the decision to retain coach Dennis Allen despite finishing this season 7-10 and outside the playoff picture, general manager Mickey Loomis said. “One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the...
Deebo Samuel leg pull awakens sleep-walking 49ers, ignites big win over Seahawks
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All it takes is one play to turn a team from indifference to anger. For the San Francisco 49ers, the play occurred on the team's opening drive of the second half while they surprisingly trailed to the upstart Seattle Seahawks — who up until that point had been the more physical team.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Trust the 49ers, more best bets
The NFL's postseason is set to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend, and I am pumped for this year's playoffs. The three games on this week's slate are rematches from the regular season, which begs the question: Can the heavy favorites — 49ers and Bills — cover with big spreads against division rivals?
Jaguars rally from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers in epic wild-card game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This Jaguars' season has been defined by overcoming adversity. In the spring, Jacksonville overcame the bad habits of a years-long losing culture. During the regular season, the team overcame a 2-6 start — including a five-game losing streak spanning all of October — to win the AFC South in stunning fashion.
