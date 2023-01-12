ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
FOX Sports

Blazin' 5: Seahawks cover, Jaguars upset Chargers in Super Wild Card Round Weekend | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Super Wild Card Round Weekend, including the Seattle Seahawks covering against the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars upsetting the Mike Williams-less Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills dominating a double-digit line. Hear why the Baltimore Ravens will cover against the Cincinnati Bengals without Lamar Jackson, along with America's Team defeating Tom Brady.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks

The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Best bets for Seahawks-49ers, Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs

It’s time to bet on the NFL Playoffs. Separating the contenders from the pretenders in the league’s second season is always a fascinating task. Our best bets (41-37-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports

LeBron James, more react as Brock Purdy, 49ers dismantle Seahawks

The iconic WWE promoter, who spent years as Brock Lesnar's advocate, appeared on "FOX NFL Kickoff" before Saturday's Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers wild-card matchup to hype up another Brock — 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. And Purdy lived up to the hype. The rookie out of Iowa State, who was...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Super Bowl LVII picks: Our experts predict who captures the Lombardi Trophy

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner as the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, featuring six matchups in the wild-card round on the road to Glendale, Ariz. Which two teams will end up playing Feb. 12 in the big game on FOX? We asked our NFL and gambling experts for their picks:

Comments / 0

Community Policy