2024 Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid Is The Quickest ‘Vette Ever, Hits 60 In 2.5 Seconds
Going mid-engined in 2020 was only ever the first step in a new direction for the Corvette. Turning the Z06 into a genuine supercar rival was the second, and today we finally get a proper look at the third. This is the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, a new take on the C8-generation cart that fills two more lines on the Vette’s resume by bringing hybrid power and all-wheel drive to the model line.
Mahindra Major Shows A Hummer H2 That Size Doesn’t Always Matter
Most people would assume that a Hummer H2 is a better off-roader than a pint-sized Mahindra Major, based around the original Jeep CJ3B. In this case, however, it was the Mahindra that was better suited to a river crossing in India. This clip was shared to YouTube a few months...
2024 Porsche Cayenne: More Power For Base And Turbo GT, Bigger Battery For PHEV And S Regains Its V8
Some facelifts consist of nothing more than a pointless visual re-jig, while other refreshed cars, like the 2024 Porsche Cayenne really are more than a prettier face. To be honest, we can only presume that it’s now prettier. Porsche hasn’t formally revealed the 2024 Cayenne, but it let some members of the media drive disguised cars in California. And while they weren’t able to see or photograph the cars without their camouflage to show us the front and rear light and bumper revisions, they were given a comprehensive rundown of some more important hardware upgrades heading the SUV’s way for the coming season.
Mercedes EQG To Feature Updated Interior, New Center Stack
The electric revolution continues at Mercedes and spy photographers have snapped the EQG up-close. Thanks to the latest pictures, we’re getting a look inside and things are unsurprisingly familiar. That being said, we can see an assortment of relatively small changes including a new steering wheel and a revamped center console with a more minimalist touchpad controller.
Mazda Still Has A Dream Of Building A New Rotary Sports Car
The assistant manager of Mazda’s powertrain development division, Yoshiaki Noguchi, has acknowledged that the automaker still dreams about building a new rotary-powered sports car. Mazda launched its first new rotary engine since the RX-8 in the new MX-30 R-EV just a few days ago but this rotary simply serves...
Here Are All The Modified Nissan Z Builds From Tokyo
The Tokyo Auto Salon was held last weekend but the magnitude of the debuts made it impossible to cover everything on time. Predictably, the Nissan Fairlady Z was the focus of the Japanese tuners which showcased plenty of different exterior, interior, chassis, and performance modifications for the latest iteration of the sportscar. We gathered all of them in a single story, making sure you won’t miss any of the tuned Zs.
New Real Life Photos Of The Porsche 911 Dakar
Fresh off the Porsche 911 Dakar’s unveiling at November’s Los Angeles Auto Show, the German sports car has been pictured on the open road for the first time. The example recently snapped by our spy photographers is painted in a simple shade of silver and lacks any of the over-the-top decals that have adorned the exteriors of other 911 Dakar models shown to the public. It seems likely that this particular 911 Dakar is a pre-production model owned by Porsche itself.
2024 Mercedes CLA Facelift Teased Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
Mercedes introduced the facelifted A-Class in October and now it’s time for the CLA to shine. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but confirmed the facelifted four-door coupe will debut on January 18th. Besides announcing the date, Mercedes released a shadowy teaser that gives us a glimpse at the car’s updated taillights.
Porsche x Recaro Meet To Make A $2,500 Desk Chair
Inspired by real life racing seats, Porsche has partnered with Recaro to unveil a new special edition gaming chair that allows fans of the brand to bring a little bit of motorsport into their office. The Recaro x Porsche Gaming Chair Limited Edition is finished in the German automaker’s racing...
2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe SUV Spied For The First Time
Genesis is always being compared to Germany’s luxury automakers, and now it appears that it will join those companies in making a coupe version of its large SUV. Spy photos from South Korea appear to have given us our first look at the GV80 Coupe. Photos of a large...
Take A Closer Look At VeilSide’s Tuned Nissan Z In Latest Video
VeilSide just unveiled their customized take on the Nissan Z at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which will eventually star in a Fast and Furious Movie in 2024. Now, in Larry Chen’s latest video, we get a closer look around the car, which was created in collaboration with Sung Kang, the actor who played Han in Tokyo Drift.
Dacia Spring Extreme Unveiled With 20 HP Power Upgrade
At the Brussels Motor Show, Dacia unveiled a new flagship trim of the Spring called the Extreme. Interestingly, besides the different spec, the Dacia Spring Extreme introduces a more powerful electric motor, although the extra oomph is not so extreme. The highlight of the Dacia Spring Extreme is the new...
Toyota Hilux Gets A Retro Nose Job With The Brody Front Clip
More tuners are keen to present retro-inspired body kits for modern vehicles, thanks to the ever-growing demand. The latest to join the trend is Axell Auto, a Japanese tuner based in the city of Nagoya, which presented the “Brody” bodykit for the Toyota Hilux pickup at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
2023 Dodge Hornet Configurator Goes Live, How Would You Spec Yours?
With the launch of Dodge’s new online configurator, shoppers can now spec-out their dream 2023 Hornet. The Italian SUV (sorry, American SUV…) can currently be configured in GT and GT Plus specification as the plug-in hybrid Hornet R/T has yet to launch. Both the GT and GT Plus feature the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Hurricane4 engine that delivers 268 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. Coupled to this engine is a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels.
Toyota GR Corolla ECU Cracked By VF Tuner In Search For Even More Power
Korean company VF Tuner has just announced that it’s cracked the Toyota GR Corolla’s ECU. This milestone should provide owners with the chance to fully explore their GR Corolla’s performance potential. It could even improve engine longevity in the right circumstances. The GR Corolla is already a...
2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Looks Amazing Rendered As A Coupe
This story includes independent illustrations by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Many would agree that the current Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the best-looking sedans on the market. It is sleek and modern yet still features some design elements from classic Alfa Romeo models. As it turns out, it can also be transformed into a beautiful coupe.
Virtually Undisguised 2024 Mercedes E-Class Looking Sharp In AMG-Line Trim
Mercedes replaced the S-Class for 2020, the C-Class for 2023, and now the E-Class is preparing to be reincarnated for 2024. All three cars share very similar styling characteristics, but the new W214 E-Class sedan gets one key styling detail that brings it closer to its big brother than its little one. That’s the flush-fit door handles, a feature BMW is also adopting for its E-Class rival, the 5-Series, which also makes its debut this year.
