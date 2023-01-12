Read full article on original website
Related
How the Santa Clarita Blue Heat became a hotbed for rising women's soccer stars
Carlos Marroquin runs the Santa Clarita Blue Heat, which has played a big role in developing soccer stars such as Alyssa Thompson and Deyna Castellanos.
FOX Sports
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Madueke, Keita, Antonio, Gallagher, Depay, Bellingham, Elanga
Chelsea have made a 30m euro (£26.5m) bid for PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 20. (ESPN) Liverpool have ended contract talks with midfielder Naby Keita and will let the 27-year-old Guinea international leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider) Chelsea had a loan bid...
Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings
Erik Ten Hag is prepared to once again turn to the Dutch top flight to sign new talent for Manchester United.
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
FOX Sports
Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
BBC
Lecce 2-2 AC Milan: Leao and Calabria secure point but Rossoneri lose ground on Napoli
AC Milan showed spirit by coming from two goals down to draw at Lecce but lost ground on Serie A leaders Napoli this weekend. Theo Hernandez put through his own net after three minutes and then Federico Baschirotto doubled the hosts' lead. Portuguese forward Rafael Leao halved the deficit just...
How to Watch the IIHF Women’s World U-18 Gold Medal Game - Sweden v. Canada | Channel, Stream, Preview
One game for all the marbles is set for Sunday in northern Sweden, as two teams square off to see who is awarded the gold medal at the IIHF Women’s Under-18 World Hockey Championship. Watch women’s hockey on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GOLD MEDAL GAME. SWEDEN vs. CANADA.
FOX Sports
PSG upset after Paris mayor says its stadium is not for sale
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was surprised and disappointed after city Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the club's Parc des Princes home was not for sale. That meant PSG will not be able to buy its own ground outright. PSG benefits from a long-term lease there but wants to buy...
Report: Chelsea In Talks With PSV For Noni Madueke
Chelsea are in talks with PSV over a move for English winger Noni Madueke.
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
BBC
Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward in £89m deal
Chelsea have completed the signing of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m. The 22-year-old has agreed an eight-and-a-half-year deal for 70m euros (£62m), plus a further 30m euros (£27m) in bonuses. "I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea," said...
BBC
Roma and Napoli fans banned from away games for two months after motorway clash
Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway. Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from...
Comments / 0