FOX Sports

Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
BBC

Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
FOX Sports

Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
FOX Sports

PSG upset after Paris mayor says its stadium is not for sale

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain was surprised and disappointed after city Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the club's Parc des Princes home was not for sale. That meant PSG will not be able to buy its own ground outright. PSG benefits from a long-term lease there but wants to buy...
Reuters

Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
BBC

Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward in £89m deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m. The 22-year-old has agreed an eight-and-a-half-year deal for 70m euros (£62m), plus a further 30m euros (£27m) in bonuses. "I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea," said...
BBC

Roma and Napoli fans banned from away games for two months after motorway clash

Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway. Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from...

