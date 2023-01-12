ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance

Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
MySanAntonio

BNY Mellon to cut about 3% of staff as Wall Street retrenches

Bank of New York Mellon is planning to lay off about 1,500 staff this year as the U.S. lender says costs will be a top priority for 2023. The reductions account for about 3% of the firm's 51,700 workforce at year end, a person familiar with the matter said. The bank reported revenue of $3.92 billion in its fourth-quarter results Friday, missing analyst estimates.
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Electric vehicles look poised for slower sales growth this year

Every year, BloombergNEF's team of analysts pauses to reflect on what's happened in our industry and make some predictions on what might be in store next. Each year presents its own challenges, and 2023 is no exception, with economic uncertainty riding high, geopolitical tensions rising and the policy landscape shifting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy