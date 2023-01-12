Read full article on original website
JCPenney Shopping Mall Anchor is Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The shopping mall anchor store is shuttering, and now analysts are questioning the longevity of the mall itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KRON4.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WSBT.com.
MySanAntonio
Almost Half of Homebuyers Who Took Out an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Regret Doing So
Adjustable-rate mortgages, which offer homebuyers on a budget an initially low interest rate, are making a big comeback. But as financial markets churn and the economy remains shaky, some borrowers are regretting their decision to opt for what many see as a risky gamble. About 43% of those who took...
MySanAntonio
S&P 500 within a whisker of 4,000 in stock rebound
Stocks closed at the highest in a month after data showed a drop in inflation expectations and major banks rebounded from losses driven by worrisome outlooks. Treasuries fell. Ahead of Monday's U.S. holiday, the S&P 500 crossed its 200-day moving average and finished within a hair of 4,000. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which reported results, pushed higher. The Nasdaq 100 climbed for a sixth straight day, the longest winning run since November 2021 - the month when it hit an all-time high.
Americans spent $371 on living expenses due to inflation
The typical American spent $371 extra last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
MySanAntonio
Wells Fargo expenses swell on regulatory hit, severance
Wells Fargo posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter expenses, even after the firm warned of a hefty loss tied to a regulatory sanction last month. The firm spent $16.2 billion in the last three months of the year, according to a statement Friday, exceeding analyst estimates. That included $3.3 billion in operating losses after Wells Fargo said last month it would book costs for a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other legal issues. The shares fell 3.9% in early trading in New York.
MySanAntonio
Tesla Slashes Prices, But Is That Good Or Bad?
Tesla announced major price cuts across its model lineup on Thursday, with prices falling from $3,000 (on the base-grade Model 3) to $13,000 (for the base Model Y). Historically, Tesla has rarely cut prices or offered discounts, but the line-wide reductions follow a last-minute 2022 program that offered $3,750 rebates on Model 3 and Model Y deliveries in December. They also follow a rollercoaster year for the automaker. It topped BMW as the best-selling luxury brand in America, but the stock fell 64% year over year thanks to pressures from new competitors, slackening demand in China and the severe hit to Tesla’s image as investors and customers alike were rattled by CEO Elon Musk’s messy takeover of Twitter.
MySanAntonio
BNY Mellon to cut about 3% of staff as Wall Street retrenches
Bank of New York Mellon is planning to lay off about 1,500 staff this year as the U.S. lender says costs will be a top priority for 2023. The reductions account for about 3% of the firm's 51,700 workforce at year end, a person familiar with the matter said. The bank reported revenue of $3.92 billion in its fourth-quarter results Friday, missing analyst estimates.
MySanAntonio
Hope for rising China demand boosts oil prices near $80
Bullish sentiment about China’s oil demand sent oil prices to their biggest gain since October. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose all five trading days of the week, with its biggest jump a $2.29 gain Wednesday. WTI added $1.47 Friday to close the week at $79.86, up from $73.77 at last Friday’s close and marking an 8% weekly advance. The posted price ended the week at $76.34, according to Plains All American.
MySanAntonio
Most Tesla Models Just Got Significant Price Cuts
If you’ve been holding off on buying a Tesla until this year, we have good news for you — you might have inadvertently saved yourself a not-insubstantial amount of money. As Engadget reports, the automaker has instituted price cuts on a substantial number of its models and configurations. (That doesn’t mean all of them, however — a seven-seat Model Y is actually going to be more expensive than it was previously.) Throw EV credits into the mix, and you have a perfect storm of relative EV affordability.
