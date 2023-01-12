If you’ve been holding off on buying a Tesla until this year, we have good news for you — you might have inadvertently saved yourself a not-insubstantial amount of money. As Engadget reports, the automaker has instituted price cuts on a substantial number of its models and configurations. (That doesn’t mean all of them, however — a seven-seat Model Y is actually going to be more expensive than it was previously.) Throw EV credits into the mix, and you have a perfect storm of relative EV affordability.

2 DAYS AGO