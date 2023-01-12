Read full article on original website
Unai Emery backs Emiliano Martinez as FIFA investigates World Cup celebrations
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery backed Emiliano Martinez after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina.The world champions are in hot water following their celebrations after their final victory over France in Qatar.Martinez was criticised for appearing to make a vulgar gesture with his Golden Glove award following Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win last month.He was also filmed in the dressing room mocking France’s Kylian Mbappe, although FIFA has not named any individuals, with Argentina cited for potential misconduct of players and officials and offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.Emery admitted he was not aware of the nature...
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
Can I Duo in My League of Legends Season 2023 Placements?
League of Legends Season 2023 is here and players are already looking to complete their placement matches. Solo/Duo Queue is the primary ladder for players wanting a Ranked experience. This means that a player will be able to queue by themselves or with another person to play alongside three other players.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
sportszion.com
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho’s son on trial with Barcelona youth academy La Masía
Ronaldinho delighted Barcelona supporters by winning the Champions League, two La Liga championships, and thrilling the world with his Samba style during his five years at the Camp Nou. Barcelona, however, might soon see more of Ronaldinho’s magic. Joo de Assis Moreira, the Brazilian’s 17-year-old son, is now undergoing a...
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
Report: No Breakthrough Between Chelsea And PSV For Noni Madueke
There is yet to be a breakthrough in the negotiations between Chelsea and PSV for Noni Madueke.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Leaderboard
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus event is ongoing, and by the end of the week, players will have found out which hero is the godliest of them all. As part of the event, Blizzard introduced a leaderboard that tallies the scores made by individual heroes in the new, limited-time deathmatch mode. At the end of the event, the hero that tops the leaderboard will be immortalized with a marble statue in their honor, to be seen by players on the Ilios Ruins map. Players also have the opportunity to complete a new battle pass and challenges to earn new cosmetics.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
FIFA 23 Centurions Cup: Rewards, Requirements
FIFA 23 Centurions Cup went live Jan. 13 at the start of Team 2 giving players some additional packs to open or save for Team of the Year. EA Sports releases special Live FUT Friendly cups throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. These cups usually have specific requirements and sometimes a match limit. The latest Centurions Cup was released during Team 2 available until Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. This cup is a great way to add some good packs to your haul for the upcoming Team of the Year promotion.
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 Rewards
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 rewards are now live as players begin to work toward a revamped reward system. League of Legends Season 2023 kicked off Jan. 11 with players excited to begin a new climb up the Solo/Duo and Flex ladders. League of Legends Ranked Seasons are broken up into splits, similarly to the professional scene. In the past, players would earn rewards like Summoner Icons and Permanent Champion Unlocks. Riot Games revamped the reward system for Season 2023 which should keep fans engaged with ladders throughout the year.
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
CDL Major 2 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
The Call of Duty League returns today for Major 2 qualifiers, and viewers can expect new Twitch drops as the stage gets underway. After a short break, the 12 CDL teams are back in action to determine their seeding for the Boston Major. With multiple teams sporting new rosters, like OpTic Texas, London Royal Ravens, and Los Angeles Guerrillas, fans are in for a lot of entertaining matches, as well as some free rewards.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Apex Legends Players Suffer Major Server Issues After Jan. 10 Update
Apex Legends players have been having a rough time lately, after the most recent update brought with it server outages and issues. Respawn's Spellbound Collection Event update for Apex Legends seemingly hasn't gone as smooth as they might have hoped. The studio took to Twitter to acknowledge that some players were "having issues" connecting to the game's server.
Fortnite Leaker Reveals Upcoming Chapter 4 Augments
Fortnite's Augment and Perk system is a brand new addition to Chapter 4, and it seems Epic Games has plenty more planned for the future. Added with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, Reality Augments are perks that activate during intervals in each match. Players receive a randomized choice of Augments, each enhancing certain aspects of gameplay.
