League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date
Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained
League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite
Looking to progress through the Battle Pass quickly? Here's how to level up in Fortnite, fast. There are plenty of incentives to level up in Fortnite. Aside from it proving how dedicated you are to the game, the more you level up the Battle Pass the more cosmetics you'll unlock. Some of the biggest and the best items of each season can only be unlocked by reaching level 100.
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Valorant Episode 6 Ranked Rating Changes
Valorant Episode 6 includes new Ranked Rating changes focusing more on match results and less on round differential.
Apex Legends to Get Call of Duty Style LTM, According to Leaks
More details have surfaced of an upcoming Call of Duty-style "hardcore" mode coming to Apex Legends. LTMs are usually an exciting addition to Apex Legends, giving players new ways to shake things up in the battle royale. Leakers claim to have found evidence that a new one is on the way, with a "hardcore" style akin to that of Call of Duty.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Xbox Direct Showcase Coming This Month
A new report claims Xbox are set to hold a Developer Direct later this month, featuring new information on the brand's upcoming games.
Valorant Split Changes Detailed for Patch 6.0
Full list of Valorant Split map changes coming in Patch 6.0.
Apex Legends Developers Respond to Third-Person Mode Removal
Apex Legends developers have responded to the removal of an easter egg that allowed for third-person mode in the game’s firing range.
How to Get Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Mesagoza's Delibird Presents sells the Choice Specs after Players beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's main story.
When Does Fire Emblem Engage Release?
The newest game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release Jan. 20, 2023.
