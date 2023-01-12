ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Lakeway MUD: Planned, unplanned construction events require coordination

By Earl Foster
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Apyu4_0kCgKwop00

It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, yet causes real concern: why, so often, do we drive by a construction site and see a bunch of workers standing around, peering down into a hole? Shouldn’t they be working?

Actually, more often than not, they are all working and each one of those workers has a specific purpose for being there. Making decisions when you’re facing the unknown, where the unexpected is likely to arise, requires a plan instead of immediate action. It requires workers to stop and think before proceeding with caution.

As a water utility, we have planned maintenance schedules to help safeguard our treatment plants and distribution system. This includes sampling the water, testing water pressure, checking pipes for breaks, replacing manhole covers and clearing away debris to keep fire hydrants visible, among other important routine tasks.

Other tasks are unplanned. Even with the best of intensions, accidents and wear-and-tear still happen. And when they do, emergency protocols are activated, propelling a whole chain of events to quickly take place. For example, when a water line is hit or breaks, causing a major leak, it’s imperative that we stop the water loss as quickly as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBt8P_0kCgKwop00

Some, but not all, of these planned and unplanned tasks are visible to residents: they can cause an interruption to service, disturbance to landscaping, or detours on roads. Anytime a property is inconvenienced, most utilities will try to communicate to the residents about the project to help them be aware of the “who, what, where, when and why” of the impact. But rarely will it include precise details of “how,” since this is a constantly evolving process.

Repair work typically starts with upper management discussing details such as what is happening, who and what equipment is needed to fix it, who will be impacted and who needs to stay updated on the progress. On the scene, minute-by-minute decisions take place that may require the expertise of a project manager, heavy equipment operator, a spotter to oversee the work of the heavy equipment, a safety officer to redirect traffic and runners to complete tasks outside of the immediate work area. And it’s all a lot of hard labor – especially in the midst of extreme weather – so taking breaks is needed and workers are rotated between strenuous or monotonous tasks.

Construction work is not an endless project; it requires completion, many times with tight deadlines to be met. Even workers at construction sites have families to get home to, so they usually don’t want to stand around staring into a hole for unproductive reasons. Assume crews are working as diligently as safely possible to bring things back to normal or improve an existing situation.

Written by Stephanie Threinen, public information liaison for the Lakeway Municipal Utility District (LMUD). Earl Foster is the general manager of LMUD.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakeway MUD: Planned, unplanned construction events require coordination

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat

AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner of Vermillion Farms.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?

AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Italian seafood restaurant The Garden at Ellera temporarily closed in Bee Cave

The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave will be temporarily closed through early 2023. (Courtesy The Garden at Ellera) The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave at 12432 Bee Caves Road will be temporarily closed through early 2023. The company announced at the end of December that it will be closed for the holiday season and through early 2023 for improvements.
BEE CAVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Riverside 7-Eleven store plays classical music to deter homeless population

AUSTIN, Texas - If you've been at the 7-Eleven at Oltorf and Parker lately, you may have noticed classical music and opera playing. The owner says the goal is to deter homeless individuals from being there and harassing customers. Some customers say they're all for the music, while others are annoyed by it.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy