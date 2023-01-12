Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Buys Two "Killer" Fighter Drones for Experimental Program
The U.S. Navy is following the Air Force's lead in testing out a new low-cost, autonomous, stealthy fighter drone, which could contribute to the development of the service's manned/unmanned aviation teaming concept. The Navy has committed $15 million to buy two XQ-58A Valkyrie combat drones from California-based manufacturer Kratos under...
maritime-executive.com
US Navy Wants to Keep 75 Surface Warships at Mission-Capable Status
The U.S. Navy wants to build up surface force readiness and keep almost half of its surface fleet at "mission-capable" status on any given day, Naval Surface Forces Commander Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener said in a keynote address Tuesday. “This goal isn’t arbitrary or random. It was born from our...
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
Navy Times
Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran
Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
Mike Lee calls out Defense Department for halting pay of Navy officer jailed in Japan
Sen. Mike Lee is calling on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to grant an exemption to continue paying Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis during his three-year prison sentence in Japan.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
33 years ago, the US Army's elite Delta Force pulled off its first successful hostage rescue mission
In the early morning hours of December 20, 1989, Delta Force operators descended on a Panamanian prison holding CIA operative Kurt Muse.
Deadly Stealth Trials Said to Result in US Navy Sailors Fused to Warship
A highly-confidential trial meant to shield US warships from the enemy military, the Philadelphia Experiment, also known as Project Rainbow, is one of the most captivating mysteries in modern history.
KUTV
Amid recruiting crisis, Army makes new companies for recruits who don't meet academic, fitness standards
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Army is expanding a program that allows recruits who do not meet the branch’s weight and aptitude requirements to remain applicable for enlistment or other various job opportunities they otherwise would typically be barred from. Expansion of the program was first reported by Military.com,...
MilitaryTimes
To recruit Gen Z, the top Marine makes an appeal to older generations
Amid a recruiting crisis throughout the military, the top Marine general thinks young people need to hear more about the value of serving. And not just from him. “As a nation, we need more parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers and coaches to have candid conversations with young people about the value of military service,” Commandant Gen. David Berger wrote in a opinion piece Saturday in The Dallas Morning News.
The Russian missile that wiped out an apartment block was designed to sink aircraft carriers and can't be shot down by Ukraine, says its airforce
The Russian missile that caused dozens of casualties at an apartment block in Dnipro can carry a 2,000-pound warhead, said the Ukraine Air Force.
Chinese fighter jet intercepts US recon aircraft with 'unsafe maneuver,' US Defense Department says
A Chinese fighter jet intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea last week and performed an "unsafe maneuver," forcing the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to Indo-Pacific Command, the command responsible for overseeing US military operations in the region.
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
Chinese fighter jet performs ‘unsafe maneuver’ within 20 feet of US plane
A Chinese fighter jet made “an unsafe maneuver” within 20 feet of a U.S. aircraft while performing an intercept of the plane over the South China Sea on Dec. 21, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. According to a Thursday press release from the command, which is responsible for overseeing U.S. military operations in the…
Army Times
Investigators question 15 Army special operators in ongoing drug probe
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — More than a dozen U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldiers were apprehended and questioned last week as part of an investigation alleging drug involvement, officials said. All 15 soldiers assigned under USASOC were questioned and released to their command, while two of the 15 were...
MilitaryTimes
Future Navy destroyer to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam. An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley, Navy Secretary Carlos...
theaviationgeekclub.com
‘Being “quiet” is more than not talking.’ US Navy Submarine Officer explains why to submariners “stealth is life”
‘To military aircraft pilot’s, “speed is life”. To submariners today, “stealth is life”,’ Dave Corley, former US Navy Submarine officer. Silent running is a stealth mode of operation for submarines. During silent running, the propellers have a characteristic RPM band in which no cavitation...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Maurice Rose: The Highest Ranking US Officer Killed In Europe During WWII
Maurice Rose lived through the horrors of the First World War and bravely returned to the battlefield when the global population was plunged into conflict once more. The Jewish major general never lived to see the German surrender in 1945, but his legacy is an inspiration to servicemen and civilians alike.
Comments / 0