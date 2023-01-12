so sorry for your loss, pray to having that your daughter May rest in peace! and please stand taller than the rest, it's very sad that people will make despicable replies.. I believe in love makes the world go round. I will pray for you and your family and your precious daughter in Jesus Christ name amen
As a mother who has lost her only child to cardiac arrest.my thoughts and prayers go out to Pricilla. She has also lost a grandson. Although you do get through it, the sadness and heartache never leaves you.🌹
I'm truly sorry for their loss of Lisa Marie she had a wonderful smile, but the struggle she had to endure with the loss of her son now she is with him and her dad praying for all who loved her 🙏 mostly her 3 beautiful girls, may she rest in peace
Comments / 64