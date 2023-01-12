ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
just listen
3d ago

so sorry for your loss, pray to having that your daughter May rest in peace! and please stand taller than the rest, it's very sad that people will make despicable replies.. I believe in love makes the world go round. I will pray for you and your family and your precious daughter in Jesus Christ name amen

Diane
2d ago

As a mother who has lost her only child to cardiac arrest.my thoughts and prayers go out to Pricilla. She has also lost a grandson. Although you do get through it, the sadness and heartache never leaves you.🌹

Laurie Marquez
2d ago

I'm truly sorry for their loss of Lisa Marie she had a wonderful smile, but the struggle she had to endure with the loss of her son now she is with him and her dad praying for all who loved her 🙏 mostly her 3 beautiful girls, may she rest in peace

