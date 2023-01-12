ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire girl injured after father's gun accidentally discharged, police say

TILTON, N.H. - A 6-year-old girl in New Hampshire was hospitalized over the weekend after her father's gun accidentally discharged, police said. Tilton police said her father was cleaning the gun at a West Main Street address Saturday afternoon when it went off. She suffered injuries to her lower leg from the debris of a nearly chair, according to police.
