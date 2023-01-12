ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If a tree falls on your Tacoma property or roadway during a storm, who has to clean it up?

By Brianna Taylor, Genevieve Belmaker
As winter’s high winds and increased rainfall settle in for the next few months, you may notice an uptick of storm damage and fallen trees, possibly on your own property.

In worst case scenarios, a fallen tree can be deadly. Earlier this week, a Seattle-area woman died when a tree fell on her during a storm that caused power outages to 20,000 people. In November, a 19-year-old Marysville woman was killed when a tree fell on a row of houses.

But how do you know if a tree is at risk of falling? What can you do to prevent a tree from falling in the first place, and how do you clean up afterward if it does down?

Here’s what you need to know about the steps to take if a tree or branch falls on your private property or on public roads, how your insurance may (or may not) help with fallen tree damage, and how to know when a tree is at risk of falling.

What does a tree at risk of falling look like?

It’s hard to tell if an otherwise healthy tree is going to uproot, because you can’t see the root system underground.

McClatchy consulted Scott Shaw, owner of Fair Oaks Arborist , a family-owned tree company , on what a tree at risk of falling looks like and preventive measures you can take to help your tree stay in place. The tricky part is fallen trees are typically unexpected and sudden.

“The only way to really be able to tell if a tree is getting ready to uproot, would be you’ll see soil separation — you’ll actually see cracks in the soil,” Shaw said.

During soil separation, the entire root system is shifting and making its way to the surface.

The tree will also begin to bulge around where the trunk of the tree meets its roots. When this happens, the entire ground around the tree will feel like a diving board.

The trees don’t necessarily need to be unhealthy or dying, either. Shaw said he pulled at least six “perfectly healthy” trees off of both homes and cars after a New Year’s Eve storm in California. He said they’ve either been too big for their spot or the rain and wind was too much for the root systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JI6Mw_0kCgKae500
Arborist Scott Shaw with Fair Oaks Arborist responds to a Chinese Elm tree in River Park. The healthy tree was uprooted in Northern California’s “atmospheric river” storm. Scott Shaw

How do I prevent my tree from falling?

While it’s a little too late to take extensive preventive measures with your trees for the rest of the winter season, you can at least make sure your tree has enough room to branch out.

“I would suggest looking at your trees,” Shaw said.

If your tree looks too heavy or is in need of a trim, do so. If you can’t do it safely, call an arborist.

During the fall season while leaves on your trees are dropping and it becomes dormant, Shaw said homeowners should “lighten the load” of their trees and prune it.

What if a tree falls on my home?

Pierce County won’t assist with fallen trees or branches that land on private streets or property and recommend contacting an arborist .

CITY OF TACOMA

The rules for the city of Tacoma are similar, where you can find more information about removal requests and permits online for private property. You can also call 3-1-1 for emergency tree removal on a public road, or visit the city’s storm website for more information.

Report a fallen tree on public city or county roads

Pierce County will remove fallen trees and branches on public roadways including sidewalks, streets and parks.

If you see a fallen tree or branch on public roadways, be sure to report it right away and identify if the tree or branch is touching power lines. Here are your options:

Does my insurance cover fallen tree damage?

Insurance coverage really depends whether or not your home or auto insurance plan includes an option for damage created by a fallen tree, even if the damage was caused by severe weather conditions.

State Farm Insurance spokesperson Amy Harris said in an email to McClatchy that homeowners or auto insurance would be responsible for fallen tree damage if it’s their neighbor’s tree, unless they can prove their neighbor was aware of the tree’s poor condition.

If a State Farm customer’s insured car is damaged by their own tree, their auto policy will take care of both damage costs and tree removal if they have a comprehensive plan.

Allstate Insurance Company’s rules surrounding damage caused by fallen trees, for example, are a little different.

“If the tree was otherwise healthy and damaged your home because of wind,” Allstate Corporation states on its website, “a typical homeowners insurance policy may help pay to repair damage to your home or other structure on your property.”

