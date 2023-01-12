ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 NJ obsessions that have to be explained to outsiders

If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
PennLive.com

Mysterious tremors shake Jersey Shore residents

A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Here is where you can take New Jersey’s best road trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is one you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
NEW JERSEY STATE
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Oceanic Motel and the Barefoot Bar for Sale 9,995,000 in Wildwood, NJ

The Oceanic Motel and the Barefoot Bar located directly across from the Wildwood Convention Center, beach and boardwalk. Unobstructed views of the beach and boards is what makes this famous Wildwood hotel such an Icon at the shore. The motel portion boasts 70 units consisting of efficiency units up to 2 bedroom units. 30 units have kitchens. There are two bars on the property, one is a swim up bar, the only one on the island. This outside bar features plenty of patio space as well as a bandshell for entertainment. The inside bar boasts plenty of seating as well as food service and also plenty of room for entertainment. This sale includes a Broad C liquor license as well as additional 120×100 parking lot on Burke Avenue for bus parking, etc. Income and expense information available to qualified buyers and non-disclosure statement. Owner is a licensed New Jersey Real Estate Broker.
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!

NEW JERSEY STATE
ocnjdaily.com

Atlantic City Electric Installs Smart Meters in Ocean City

Atlantic City Electric continues installing new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers across South Jersey. Installations began this month in Ocean City. On Friday, Atlantic City crews installed a smart meter outside a home at 32nd Street and Central Avenue. The resort will have a little more than 13,000...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

