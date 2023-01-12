Read full article on original website
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win
It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
What Doug Pederson Told Jaguars At Halftime Before Comeback
Saturday night’s first half couldn’t have gone worse for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars didn’t flinch. And if you look back on the AFC South champions’ season to date, it’s easy to understand why they never lost hope in the franchise’s first playoff game since the 2017 campaign.
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach
The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Blast Tony Romo as ‘Biased’ During Bills-Dolphins AFC Wild Card Game
Tony Romo is one of the top analysts in the NFL TV game, but some fans took exception to the former Cowboy quarterback’s neutrality when calling Sunday’s games. Then again, others believed Romo was trying to be so neutral that he ended up being wishy washy. Guess it all depends on which team you were cheering for or whether you cared who won.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital
NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
Dan Orlovsky Identifies ‘Perfect’ Landing Spot For Lamar Jackson
When the Ravens hosted the Broncos in early December, no one could have imagined the Week 13 game might be Lamar Jackson’s last with Baltimore. Well, that might prove to be the reality for one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks. The knee injury Jackson sustained in that...
Mike Vick Gives Questionable Advice To Injured Lamar Jackson
Mike Vick believes Lamar Jackson should be on the field Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Jackson hasn’t practiced, let alone played in a game, since he injured his knee in the Ravens’ Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos. That trend will continue in the wild-card round, as the star quarterback will watch from the sideline as Tyler Huntley and/or Anthony Brown quarterback Baltimore against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kliff Kingsbury Report Likely Removes Him From Patriots Radar
Kliff Kingsbury’s name was floated for teams with a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has other plans. The 43-year-old literally does, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Kingsbury reportedly has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and respectfully has told teams he has no interest in a new job at this point. Schrager added multiple teams have contacted Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
Patriots assistant coach receiving 'high interest' from division rival
New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could be in line for a promotion, and it could happen outside of New England. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Caley is being considered as a “high interest” candidate for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position. So not only could the burgeoning assistant be leaving the Patriots, but if hired for the position, he could be leaving for a division rival.
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Critical of Team's Play-Calling in Playoff Loss
The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night following a devastating 24-17 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tied 17-17 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, with Baltimore facing a third and goal from the one, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball as he attempted to go over the top. The ball was picked up by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who took it 98 yards for what proved to be the game-winning score.
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Explains Bizarre Clock Management In Loss
An NFL team will typically want as much time to score as possible when trailing in a playoff game. Apparently, that wasn’t the case with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Ravens, trailing 24-17, started their final drive of the game at the Bengals 46-yard...
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
