ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
NESN

Trevor Lawrence Sends Perfect Tweet After Jaguars’ Wild Comeback Win

It was a tale of two halves for the Jaguars on Saturday night. Jacksonville, one of the hottest teams in the NFL entering the 2022 playoffs, was dreadful in the first two quarters at TIAA Bank Field. The fifth-seed Los Angeles Chargers took a 27-7 lead into halftime of the AFC wild-card matchup, largely due to Trevor Lawrence’s four (!) interceptions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season

Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NESN

What Doug Pederson Told Jaguars At Halftime Before Comeback

Saturday night’s first half couldn’t have gone worse for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars didn’t flinch. And if you look back on the AFC South champions’ season to date, it’s easy to understand why they never lost hope in the franchise’s first playoff game since the 2017 campaign.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach

The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NESN

Damar Hamlin Visits Bills For First Time Since Leaving Hospital

NFL fans have gotten better and better news on Damar Hamlin over the past two weeks, and they got more of it Saturday. The Bills safety was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and returned home for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
NESN

Mike Vick Gives Questionable Advice To Injured Lamar Jackson

Mike Vick believes Lamar Jackson should be on the field Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Jackson hasn’t practiced, let alone played in a game, since he injured his knee in the Ravens’ Dec. 4 win over the Denver Broncos. That trend will continue in the wild-card round, as the star quarterback will watch from the sideline as Tyler Huntley and/or Anthony Brown quarterback Baltimore against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NESN

Kliff Kingsbury Report Likely Removes Him From Patriots Radar

Kliff Kingsbury’s name was floated for teams with a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has other plans. The 43-year-old literally does, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Kingsbury reportedly has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and respectfully has told teams he has no interest in a new job at this point. Schrager added multiple teams have contacted Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots assistant coach receiving 'high interest' from division rival

New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could be in line for a promotion, and it could happen outside of New England. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Caley is being considered as a “high interest” candidate for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position. So not only could the burgeoning assistant be leaving the Patriots, but if hired for the position, he could be leaving for a division rival.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Critical of Team's Play-Calling in Playoff Loss

The Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the postseason Sunday night following a devastating 24-17 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tied 17-17 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, with Baltimore facing a third and goal from the one, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball as he attempted to go over the top. The ball was picked up by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who took it 98 yards for what proved to be the game-winning score.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy