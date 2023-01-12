ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Interested In Power-Hitting Outfielder

With Xander Bogaerts’ departure and now an injury to Trevor Story, there’s plenty of uncertainty up the middle of the diamond for the Boston Red Sox. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may have an answer to one of those question marks, though. With it possible that...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
Yardbarker

Red Sox avoid arbitration with five remaining eligible players, including Christian Arroyo and Alex Verdugo

The Red Sox have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with their five remaining arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange figures. Boston came to terms with right-handers Nick Pivetta and Ryan Brasier, catcher Reese McGuire, infielder Christian Arroyo, and outfielder Alex Verdugo on Friday after previously agreeing to deals with left-hander Josh Taylor, outfielder Rob Refsnyder, and third baseman Rafael Devers.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move

The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Evaluating early returns from Red Sox’ 2022 international signing class

With the 2023 international signing period set to begin on Sunday, now feels like an appropriate time to reflect on how some key members of the Red Sox’ 2022 class fared in their first seasons of professional baseball. Per SoxProspects.com, Boston signed 31 prospects for a combined $5.281 million...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 9 players to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees finalized the majority of their arbitration hearings on Friday afternoon. Only Gleyber Torres and Jimmy Cordero remain to be settled, but the Bombers have locked in some of their top talents at an extremely reasonable price point for the 2023 season (Per Spotrac). Yankees sign nine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Phillies, Rhys Hoskins avoid arbitration

The Phillies and first baseman Rhys Hoskins have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $12M contract for 2023, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Hoskins, 30 in March, has spent his entire career with the Phillies so far, having been drafted by them in 2014. He is now on the cusp of free agency, however, as this is his final season of club control. During 2023, he will cross six years of service time and qualify for the open market at the season’s end.
HOME, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Offers Confusing Super Bowl Prediction

Well, no. At least that’s what his Super Bowl selection suggested when the Boston Celtics star offered an extremely confusing pick. Tatum, better known for his MVP-caliber performances on the hardwood rather than his NFL predictions, was asked to submit his Super Bowl matchup choice. And while the 24-year-old isn’t expected to be a clairvoyant, Tatum did struggle to identify one key detail when making a pick — AFC teams cannot face each other in the Super Bowl.
BOSTON, MA
