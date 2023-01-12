Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Glen Alan Deyette, 74, of Vergennes
VERGENNES — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glen Alan Deyette on Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 74. He passed away in the comfort of his own home with his loving wife and family by his side. Glen was born on July...
Addison Independent
Richard P. “Rick,” “Ricky Paul” Warner, 72, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Rick Warner, age 72, caring father, husband, brother and Grampy, passed away Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Rick was born Dec. 4, 1950, in Middlebury, Vt., the second-oldest of eight children. He attended Middlebury Union High School and went on to marry his loving wife, Louise (Larocque) Warner, on May 12, 1973, and they were just shy of celebrating 50 married years together. They had two children, Shawn (Michelle) and Neil (Jamie) who both live nearby with their families. He was so proud of his five grandchildren, Hunter, Nolan, Cody, Leah and Zane Warner.
newportdispatch.com
Northfield man facing charges in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man from Northfield was arrested in Williamstown yesterday. Police say they were notified that Clinton L. Bell was at a home on Robar Road at around 1:30 p.m. Bell was not permitted to be at the location. Following an investigation, police confirmed that Bell had...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling 83 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour zone on I-89 south at around 8:25 p.m. The driver was...
suncommunitynews.com
Champlain Centre welcomes two new businesses
PLATTSBURGH | Champlain Centre has announced that two new stores will be opening their doors. Flora Belle Boutique opened Jan. 10 and Shesuma Outlet will be opening later in January. Flora Belle Boutique sources many of its products from eco-friendly vendors to shine a spotlight on sustainability. The store will...
newportdispatch.com
Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested
BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near Seward Road, at around 4:15 p.m. According to the report, Dominique Golliot, 68, of Brandon, was headed south on US Route 7, and Bryan LaCross, 30, of Rutland, was traveling north on US Route 7, prior to the crash.
Colchester I-89 diverging diamond project to begin later this month
VTrans officials have said for years that the Exit 16 interchange sees too much traffic each day for its current design to safely handle.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman jailed as a felony fugitive
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman was remanded to Clinton County Jail as a fugitive of justice from New Jersey. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Dresser Jan. 10 on an active warrant issued by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office after she fled the state where she faces a felony drug-possession charge.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman dies after car overturns on icy roadway
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman who wasin critical condition after her vehicle overturned on an icy roadway has died, according to Vermont State Police. Officials said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland died on Jan. 6, following the crash that occurred on Jan. 3. Cobb was driving north...
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case
Federal prosecutors allege an effort to control the drug trade in the Swanton area led to the death of a man accused of being a rival drug dealer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case.
WCAX
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
NECN
Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont
Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont. WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
WCAX
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening moment for a Vermont mom and her kids over the weekend when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Shelburne. Emily Jimenez of South Hero says it was a scary situation she’d never experienced before and she hopes she never will again.
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man kicks and bites troopers while under the influence
WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say things took a turn when they were notified that a car was stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in Williston on Thursday. Initially, they were told it appeared the driver was experiencing a medical event. When troopers arrived on...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
newportdispatch.com
Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department looking for local woman
STOWE — The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for Danielle Lowe. Police say Lowe is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. The arrest warrant is related to cocaine possession and criminal operation of a motor vehicle criminal charges. Police say she is also wanted for...
