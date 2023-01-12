MIDDLEBURY — Rick Warner, age 72, caring father, husband, brother and Grampy, passed away Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Rick was born Dec. 4, 1950, in Middlebury, Vt., the second-oldest of eight children. He attended Middlebury Union High School and went on to marry his loving wife, Louise (Larocque) Warner, on May 12, 1973, and they were just shy of celebrating 50 married years together. They had two children, Shawn (Michelle) and Neil (Jamie) who both live nearby with their families. He was so proud of his five grandchildren, Hunter, Nolan, Cody, Leah and Zane Warner.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO