Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
Kevin Feige Explains Why They Chose ‘Quantumania’ to Kick Off Phase 5
Nearly two years ago during the press junket for WandaVision, Marvel Studios One-Above-All, Kevin Feige was asked if he could clarify when the studio’s Phase 4 would come to an end. Whether because he wasn’t sure at the time or because he was keeping it to himself, Feige simply answered, “No.” It wasn’t until a year and a half later, during SDCC ’22, that fans finally learned that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would end Phase 4 and that the studio had chosen a surprising film to launch Phase 5: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. With its release date just over a month away, the hype machine for the film has been switched on and fans are starting to realize that the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise won’t be the palate cleanser its two predecessors were. This one is big–really big–and will “have a significant impact on the future of the MCU” according to producer Stephan Broussard. How did the Ant-Man find himself in such a prominent position in Phase 5? According to Kevin Feige, he “earned” it.
murphysmultiverse.com
Writer Jeff Loveness Describes the Pitch That Became ‘Quantumania’
One of Marvel Comics most compelling villains, Kang the Conqueror, is finally set to make his MCU debut but maybe not in the franchise anyone would have ever expected. Jonathan Majors‘ Kang, a Variant of his He Who Remains seen in Season 1 of Loki, will debut in Marvel Studios’ smaller franchises in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Much has been made about the severe threat Kang poses and the juxtaposition of his debut occurring in a very humor-heavy franchise. Nobody at Marvel Studios is pulling any punches about it, either, making it very clear that Lang is heavily outmatched against the warlord. Given the unlikely scenario, one might wonder how the pairing ever came to be and the answer lies with writer Jeff Loveness.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix ‘One Piece’s Showrunner Teases an Update “Very Soon”
One Piece is among Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious releases for 2023 (if it does) but with no real update for quite some time, there’s a lot of hope that it’s only the calm before the storm. Showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are still hard at work bringing an iconic world created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda to life and also trying to avoid the usual pitfalls of anime or manga adaptations.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Eyeing a Summer Release
Rumors are a staple of the entertainment industry, especially in the variety of how much or even how little can make the rounds in regard to future releases. Marvel and DC have commonly become the main focus for many rumors due to just how much is involved with these massive and ambitious projects, but it seems that a new project has potentially become the focus of a new rumor.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Fantastic Four’ Fancast Favorite Revealed in New ‘Quantumania’ Still
William Jackson Harper has become an overwhelmingly popular fan choice to play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios Fantastic Four. As casting for that project is still ongoing, however, Harper found himself another role in the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and a great new look at his character has been released via Empire.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Hints at Revisiting one of Star Wars Most Harrowing Events
The latest trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian is filled to the brim with Mando madness, putting a dozen or so different armored warriors on display and making clear the path forward for Din Djarin involves a trip to the ruins of Mandalore. Fans who have been following the story of the war-torn planet through the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels are sure to feel giddy at the prospects of The Mandalorian following through on those unresolved arcs but it’s another unresolved arc that caught the attention of fans upon first seeing the trailer.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Directors Revealed
Along with a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the Star Wars Disney Plus streaming series, The Mandalorian, comes news on the group of the team of directors that worked on bringing it together. The team, made up of equal parts new faces and old hands, looks to have leaned heavier than ever into the mythology of Mandalore for the new season of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau‘s baby.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘One Piece’ Showrunner Teases Mihawk as His “Favorite Character” in the Netflix Adaptation
One Piece‘s live-action adaptation will offer a new take on the iconic manga from Eiichiro Oda. We were lucky to follow the production with various set photos that teased larger-than-life production. They are using real boats to showcase some iconic iconography from the original series, and we’re still anxiously awaiting a first look at the costumes of the various actors.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
murphysmultiverse.com
First Look at ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ 30th Anniversary Special
It’s crazy to think that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were released 30 years ago. The franchise has been a chlidhood memory many cherish. Recently, the franchise has seen a big boom in popularity once again, especially with the Boom! Studios comic series. They have revisited some familiar characters from the original franchise while also introducing a really interesting multiversal twist on what makes a Power Rangers storyline.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Prey’ Star Teases Sequel Plans
20th Century Studios Prey was one of the surprise hits of 2022. The latest installment in the Predator franchise, which debuted exclusively on Hulu and dominated its viewership numbers, was incredibly well-received by critics and may just be the best Predator film to date. Breakout star Amber Midthunder‘s performance as Comanche healer-turned-hunter Naru, among the film’s largely indigenous cast garnered her a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. While attending the event, Midthunder was asked about the potential for a sequel to Prey and certainly seemed to play coy while giving her reply.
murphysmultiverse.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals When ‘Thunderbolts’ Will Film
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been surrounded by a litany of questions since its formal announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Everything has been questioned, from the titular team’s line-up to who they’ll face when the cards are down. One fact that has remained clear and constant, however, is the heavy involvement of Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The character, who first appeared via cameos in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow before gaining a larger role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to replace Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury as the government-sponsored administrator behind the world’s next supergroup, and Louis-Dreyfus can’t wait to get filming started.
murphysmultiverse.com
What in the End of the World is Happening in ‘The Last of Us’?
Fans of the award-winning video game franchise, The Last of Us, have been anticipating the arrival of the HBO Max streaming series since word of the project first circulated in late 2020. Led by Pedro Pascal, Anna Torv, and Bella Ramsey, the adaptation kicked off with an 80-minute first episode that covered a lot of ground (55 years to be exact), most of which was incredibly familiar to fans of the game and has fans of the game pretty fired up for more. But what about your average outsider? As a certified outsider, I have a lot of questions about just what the hell is happening at the end of the world in The Last of Us.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Last of Us’ Becomes 2nd Largest HBO Premiere Since 2010
Based on the viewership of its premiere, HBO has its next major hit series on its hands with The Last of Us. The video game adaptation garnered 4.7 million viewers during its Sunday night premiere between the linear cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service. This officially became the second-largest debut for an HBO original series since 2010, with the Steve Buscemi-led Boardwalk Empire drawing in 4.81 million viewers in its debut.
Comments / 0