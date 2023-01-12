Read full article on original website
Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Is 'Recharging With Her Little Ones' Following Divorce From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is catching flights, not feelings!The 42-year-old model has been enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation after her highly publicized divorce from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, 45, made headlines this year."Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" the supermodel captioned her Instagram post alongside a series of blissful images from her Brazilian vacation on Sunday, December 18.In the heartwarming photos, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — looked thrilled as they played outdoors.Additionally, the Victoria's Secret Angel couldn't seem more peaceful as she...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Markets Insider
From Tom Brady to Kevin O'Leary, here are 12 famous backers of FTX set to be wiped out in the exchange's stunning collapse
The list of FTX investors includes hundreds of people and firms that own billions of shares of various FTX entities.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
OK! Magazine
Tom Brady Declares Next Retirement Announcement Will Be Final After Indecisiveness Appeared To Destroy Gisele Bündchen Marriage
Learning from his mistakes. Earlier this year, Tom Brady sent the sports world into a frenzy when he retracted his retirement announcement within just 44 days.The situation obviously rattled colleagues and was rumored to be one of the catalysts behind his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's divorce, so moving forward, he's vowed to put more thought into his decisions."I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me," he spilled on the Monday, December 26, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast. "So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.""I think what I really realized last year was you...
Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Bündchen appears alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and more in the new Yayoi Kusama campaign Gisele Bündchen is back in action. The supermodel stars in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady. Louis Vuitton shared several photos and videos of the colorful new campaign to Instagram, including a video starring Bündchen. Set to the jangling sounds of The Rolling Stones tune "She's Like a Rainbow," the video shows the Brazilian supermodel in a swirl of colorful dots cradling purses...
Warren Buffett has surpassed Jeff Bezos in wealth — and threatens to oust Bill Gates as the 2nd-richest American, after Elon Musk
Buffett has caught up to Bezos and Gates and is closing in on Elon Musk because of Berkshire Hathaway's gains and the 2022 plunge in tech stocks.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's FTX stake will probably get wiped out
Less than a year after Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appeared in a series of Super Bowl ads for FTX, the former couple have emerged as some of the biggest equity holders in the now-bankrupt enterprise.
Gisele Bündchen Shares New Life Motto After Ditching Tom Brady
New Year, new life motto. As Gisele Bündchen embarks on this new chapter of her life after divorcing Tom Brady last year, she offered her more than 20 million Instagram followers some wise words to live by. Alongside a photo of herself in the middle of a forest as the sunlight peers through the trees, the supermodel shared a quote from Rumi that read, "The quieter you become, the more you can hear."Before translating the motto into Portuguese, the mother-of-two added, "Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023." HOWARD STERN QUESTIONS WHETHER TOM BRADY IS 'GOING SEXLESS' THIS SEASON...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ’80 for Brady’ fictional or does its brand of Tom Brady diehards actually exist?
Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film 80 for Brady stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as the titular octogenarians who make a trip to Boston to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. A big part of the film’s promotion is the story’s basis in real-life characters — a club of women who are Patriots fans.
Report: Bill O'Brien's Feelings On Patriots Job Revealed
Bill O'Brien is frequently cited as an ideal candidate to rejoin the New England Patriots as an offensive coordinator. Outside observers may view O'Brien as a logical choice, but that doesn't necessarily mean he wants the job. According to the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard (h/t NESN's Dakota ...
FTX Fumble: Patriots Legends Among Failed Crypto Company’s Biggest Shareholders
Tom Brady owned over 1.1 million shares in the failed crypto exchange FTX which are now worthless.
People
