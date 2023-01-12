Read full article on original website
Related
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
California Deputy Public Defender Slain on Mexican Vacation: Officials
An attorney working for the Orange County Public Defender’s office was killed on Saturday while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife in Mexico, California officials said. Elliot D. Blair, a 33-year-old assistant public defender, died in Rosarito Beach, a popular resort town close to Mexico’s northern border, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz said in a statement given to The Orange County Register.It was not immediately clear how Blair was killed, but a GoFundMe set up on behalf of his family said he had been the victim of “a brutal crime.”“Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate,”...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
American imprisoned in Iran since 2015 begins hunger strike
An American who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years began a hunger strike on Monday, which marked the anniversary of a prisoner exchange from which he was excluded.
US representatives call on Postal Service to fix 'mail failures' in western Washington
SEATTLE — Recently, people in many areas of western Washington have had issues with the United States Postal Service. Those issues include long lines and mail delays in many counties such as Whatcom, King, and Snohomish. Now, state leaders are getting involved. This week U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and...
U.S. Rep Summer Lee among bar association honorees for following lead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Allegheny County Bar Association Homer S. Brown Division honored two community leaders who have followed in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps by pushing for equality and social justice. Newly sworn-in Congresswoman Summer Lee of Pennsylvania’s 12th district received the ACBA’s Drum Major for Justice Award at the...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0