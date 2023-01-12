ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Proposed Virginia bill would hit fentanyl drug dealers with first degree murder charges

Drug dealers who sell or distribute fentanyl could face first-degree murder charges under a proposed Virginia House of Delegates bill. House Bill 1455, authored by Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) states that any person who sells, gives, or distributes a substance containing fentanyl "to another person without such person's knowledge that the substance sold, given, or distributed contains fentanyl is guilty of attempted murder of the first degree by poison."
VIRGINIA STATE
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
OK! Magazine

John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance

26 years after JonBenét Ramsey's murder, her father is still piecing together clues in hopes of unraveling the mysteries of one of the most shocking unsolved murder cases in the United States — and it may come down to a single piece of paper.John Ramsey has long suspected that the killer had been watching their family for several weeks before his daughter's brutal slaying, specifically due to the location of the ransom note. "I just know that they had us under surveillance," John explained in a recent sit-down. "The one point that really caught my attention was the ransom note...
BOULDER, CO
petapixel.com

Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot

Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor

Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
COLORADO STATE
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
