Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
Snapchat lawsuit alleges 8 fentanyl deaths across 6 states resulted from pills purchased through app
A new lawsuit from the Social Media Victims Law Center accuses Snapchat of facilitating the sale of fentanyl-laced drugs that led to eight deaths across six states.
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
Pills bought through Snapchat caused deaths of 8 teens and young adults, lawsuit says
They were ages 15 through 22 and were from six states, according to the lawsuit.
Washington Examiner
Proposed Virginia bill would hit fentanyl drug dealers with first degree murder charges
Drug dealers who sell or distribute fentanyl could face first-degree murder charges under a proposed Virginia House of Delegates bill. House Bill 1455, authored by Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) states that any person who sells, gives, or distributes a substance containing fentanyl "to another person without such person's knowledge that the substance sold, given, or distributed contains fentanyl is guilty of attempted murder of the first degree by poison."
thesource.com
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Entrepreneur
Ex-Funeral Home Owner Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess and her mother have been sentenced in Colorado after revelations of a gruesome scheme.
His 1980s Disappearance Led Investigators To A Serial Killing Duo — Who Is Paul Cosner?
When Paul Cosner vanished in 1984, his girlfriend and family were incredibly concerned. They were right to be. The disappearance of Paul Cosner ultimately helped expose the crimes of a depraved serial-killing duo, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. The pair's murder spree is documented in the upcoming three-part special "Manifesto...
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance
26 years after JonBenét Ramsey's murder, her father is still piecing together clues in hopes of unraveling the mysteries of one of the most shocking unsolved murder cases in the United States — and it may come down to a single piece of paper.John Ramsey has long suspected that the killer had been watching their family for several weeks before his daughter's brutal slaying, specifically due to the location of the ransom note. "I just know that they had us under surveillance," John explained in a recent sit-down. "The one point that really caught my attention was the ransom note...
Victim's Skull Exposed After Man Chews Face and Ear in Attack: Police
Police said the suspect, who allegedly attacked the elderly man, initially gave his name as "El Baker."
petapixel.com
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
OK! Magazine
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor
Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
OutThere Colorado
Man allegedly posed as famous musician during kidnapping of 13-year-old in Colorado
A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Westminster was reportedly impersonating a member of the famous American rock band 'Bowling for Soup' when the crime took place. The Westminster Police Department issued an Amber Alert on November 29, after the suspect, 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, allegedly took the young...
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Missouri Has 100 Known Serial Killers in History – 5 of the Worst
Some of the worst serial killers in history once called Missouri home. There are over 100 known serial killers from Missouri these are some of the worst in the state's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and...
