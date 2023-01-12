Football player Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash early Sunday A University of Georgia football player and team staff member were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning after the team's national championship victory celebration. Offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, were both killed in the crash, as two other members of the football program were injured and are in stable condition, per the UGA Athletic Association. RELATED: 3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car...

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO