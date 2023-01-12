Read full article on original website
Related
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
860wacb.com
Woman Who’s Body Was Found Last Week In Catawba County Was Arrested Last Year In Alexander County
A body found last week in Catawba County turns out to be a woman who was arrested following a vehicle chase last September in Alexander County. Last Thursday the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a deceased person located near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street . The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Emily Elizabeth King of Hickory. The cause of King’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.
WBTV
Person shot in Mooresville neighborhood, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Police responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive, which is in the Cherry Grove neighborhood, around 5:10 p.m. Officials were not immediately able to comment on the victim’s condition.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
Shooting investigation underway in Mooresville, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening. Police said they responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive at approximately 5:10 p.m. The condition and identity of the victim is unknown at this time, according to police. Police...
Man wanted in connection with murder in Iredell County, deputies say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder. Deputies said they were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on Emmanuel Road. The caller said the person they were supposed to meet at the residence did not show up.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they found a man shot at an apartment complex on Berrington Drive before 10 p.m. Sunday. Medic took the victim to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Pedestrian Hit on 485
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at NC home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Mr. […]
North Carolina parents arrested for murder of 4-year-old, deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Surry County parents were arrested on Friday after a 4-year-old was murdered, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Jan. 6, the SCSO received a call from Child Protective Services about 4-year-old Skyler Wilson who had been taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital by Surry County EMS […]
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Man who reportedly had been dead for a month found in wooded area; 2 N.C. suspects arrested
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- Two men were recently arrested after a 51-year-old victim’s body was discovered in a remote area last month. On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 3:41 p.m., Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wooded area on Lee Cline Road to a report of a deceased person, the department announced. There, authorities reportedly found the body of a man.
Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
wccbcharlotte.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase Into South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A burglary suspect is in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina. Investigators responded to a breaking and entering call involving three suspects on Tribune Drive in West Charlotte around 9:30 on Friday night. Investigators say a shot was fired, originally believed...
qcnews.com
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
NWS confirms EF0 tornado in North Carolina on Thursday
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
WBTV
Deputies discover body of woman near Catawba County intersection, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
Comments / 1