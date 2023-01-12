A body found last week in Catawba County turns out to be a woman who was arrested following a vehicle chase last September in Alexander County. Last Thursday the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a deceased person located near the intersection of Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street . The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Emily Elizabeth King of Hickory. The cause of King’s death remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO