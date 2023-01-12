Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Bare Arms Brewing shares the warmth with annual blanket drive for the homeless
WACO, Texas — Cold nights call for warm clothes and furry blankets. iHeartRadio has partnered with one brewery in Waco to share the warmth and give back to those in need. "One blanket can make a difference. Think about when you're at home, sitting on the couch, snuggling up with a warm blanket," Jill King, Chief of Marketing at Bare Arms Brewing, said. "It just feels good."
Dozens of Guinea Pigs Are Being Abandoned—and Found—Across Austin
Elizabeth Mack, president of Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, has successfully converted her kitchen into a full-scale animal intake center. Numerous pins containing wood shavings and litter cover the table and the floor. “Watch this,” she says as she slowly opens the refrigerator and ruffles a head of lettuce. A symphony of chirps and squeals instantly fills the room. It’s 7 p.m.—snack time for the foster pets.
These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials
AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
'Seems Almost Hard To Believe': Ancient Cat Fossils Discovered In Texas
“It seems almost hard to believe, and why would they be coming into the cave?”
A savior with a servant’s heart helps keep kids Un-Included.
TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where we meet a savior with a servant’s heart. This week’s winner Doree Collins teamed up with her nominator Garfield Hawk more than eight years ago, breathing life into his non-profit Un-Included. The mission of...
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
This Adorable Pink Airbnb Might Be The Best Reason To Visit Waco, Texas
I've never had a reason to go to Waco, Texas until now. I recently discovered a TikTok showing off a totally cute pink A-frame house and now it looks like there just might be a good excuse to hang out there with my pals for a weekend. This house looks like it was made for girly trips and bachelorette parties.
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
Future Plans for Cafe Homestead Underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Just two days before Christmas last year, a devastating fire took the Homestead Heritage Cafe but that hasn’t stopped the community’s coming together to serve. Members of the Homestead Heritage community faced a great loss when their Cafe caught on fire, but...
What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?
AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight.
An organization that helps new foster children is coming to Waco
When chidden are transitioning into foster care, the process can be hard. Sometimes there's not a place for kids to wait before a foster family can pick them up.
Youth and Young Adult Suicide Awareness Week starts Sunday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The most recent data shows from the CDC shows that in Texas suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15 to 34-year-olds. Remember You Matter life coaching wants to bring attention to that statistic with “Remember You Matter Youth and Young Adult Suicide Awareness week,” which runs from Sunday through Monday, Jan. 21.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
The Salvation Army of Bell County seeks local support with food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other Salvation Army-related segments. Local donations and volunteers are needed at the Salvation Army of Bell County, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County will be hosting its monthly mobile food distribution on Jan....
Waco introduces Levitt AMP Waco Music Series, looking for performers
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other music-related segments with KCEN. Starting April 22, Saturdays in Waco will get a little more interesting. The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series will be hosting a ten-concert music series at the Bridge Street Plaza and Amphitheater.
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Austin man. The Austin Police Department is looking for John Bunton, who was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street. Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and law enforcement believes...
Firefighters Say They’ve Contained the Massive Grass Fire in Killeen, Texas
If you’re in Killeen, Texas and you think you smell smoke, or if you're seeing it on the horizon from out of town, the bad news is you're right - there was a massive grass fire. The good news it that firefighters say they've got it contained. Killeen Firefighters...
McGregor family weighs benefits of backyard chicken coop amid soaring egg prices
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are shelling out on average $4.25 for a dozen eggs. But for the Roden family, running their own chicken coop in their backyard allows them to recoup the costs and forgo the grocery store prices. “Since we’re able...
Local veteran says Veteran Affairs Department made him wait months for a doctor's appointment
TEMPLE, Texas — Eric Rossner is a military vet who's been hard at work for the past few years. However, being a truck driver after serving meant he spent a lot of time away from his family. So, he wanted to change that. "Being that I was in the...
