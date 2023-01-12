ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

Bare Arms Brewing shares the warmth with annual blanket drive for the homeless

WACO, Texas — Cold nights call for warm clothes and furry blankets. iHeartRadio has partnered with one brewery in Waco to share the warmth and give back to those in need. "One blanket can make a difference. Think about when you're at home, sitting on the couch, snuggling up with a warm blanket," Jill King, Chief of Marketing at Bare Arms Brewing, said. "It just feels good."
WACO, TX
austinmonthly.com

Dozens of Guinea Pigs Are Being Abandoned—and Found—Across Austin

Elizabeth Mack, president of Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, has successfully converted her kitchen into a full-scale animal intake center. Numerous pins containing wood shavings and litter cover the table and the floor. “Watch this,” she says as she slowly opens the refrigerator and ruffles a head of lettuce. A symphony of chirps and squeals instantly fills the room. It’s 7 p.m.—snack time for the foster pets.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials

AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

A savior with a servant’s heart helps keep kids Un-Included.

TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where we meet a savior with a servant’s heart. This week’s winner Doree Collins teamed up with her nominator Garfield Hawk more than eight years ago, breathing life into his non-profit Un-Included. The mission of...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Future Plans for Cafe Homestead Underway

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Just two days before Christmas last year, a devastating fire took the Homestead Heritage Cafe but that hasn’t stopped the community’s coming together to serve. Members of the Homestead Heritage community faced a great loss when their Cafe caught on fire, but...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

What is cedar fever and what can you do about it?

AUSTIN, Texas - A lot of us have been enjoying the warm weather the past couple weeks, but for allergy sufferers, it's a bit of a different story, especially when it comes to cedar. Many Central Texans have been muddling through cedar fever lately. Although it's around for flu season,...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Youth and Young Adult Suicide Awareness Week starts Sunday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The most recent data shows from the CDC shows that in Texas suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15 to 34-year-olds. Remember You Matter life coaching wants to bring attention to that statistic with “Remember You Matter Youth and Young Adult Suicide Awareness week,” which runs from Sunday through Monday, Jan. 21.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Austin man. The Austin Police Department is looking for John Bunton, who was last seen at noon on Jan. 15 at 110 E. Live Oak Street. Bunton is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and law enforcement believes...
AUSTIN, TX
